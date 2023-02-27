In a report to which the “WSJ” had access, the Department of Energy says it made the judgment with “low confidence”

The US Department of Energy said the Sars-CoV-2 -coronavirus responsible for Covid-19- was likely spread from an accidental leak from a lab in Wuhan, China. However, the agency said it had made the judgment with “low confidence”.

The information is in a confidential report sent to the White House and to some congressmen, to which the North American newspaper The Wall Street Journal had access. As per the publication, the department spoke about how different parts of the US intelligence community have disparate conclusions about the emergence of the pandemic.

Initially, the US Department of Energy said it had doubts about the origin of the virus. The change in positioning is in the update of a 2021 document prepared by the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines.

The department is responsible for overseeing a network of US national laboratories and therefore has considerable scientific expertise. Still, according to the The Wall Street Journalthe agency said it makes the judgment on the origin of the pandemic with “low confidence”.

Before the Department of Energy, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US intelligence department) had already concluded that the pandemic was likely the result of a laboratory leak. The agency said it hadmoderate confidence” in conclusion.

According to the newspaper, the National Intelligence Council –which carries out long-term strategic analyzes– and 4 government agencies –which are not listed in the report– still assess that the most likely hypothesis is that the virus arose through natural transmission from an infected animal. . They said they reached the conclusion with “low confidence”.

The CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) and another agency whose name the authorities did not reveal remain undecided between the theories of laboratory leakage and natural transmission.

The report cited that, despite divergent analyzes by US bodies, the update reaffirmed an existing consensus among them that covid-19 was not the result of a Chinese biological weapons program.