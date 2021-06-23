Latin America it is urgent to have an “update” of vaccination schemes to strengthen the fight against communicable diseases and face the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on immunization campaigns, which in some countries of the region have fallen by up to 50%.

What is needed “more than a modernization, it is an update “Dominican pediatric infectologist José Brea told Efe, who commented that for a few years the region “has not had the best coverage and that has deepened with the pandemic.”

The also president of the Dominican Society of Vaccination said that the “updating of vaccinations” should not leave aside the application to the first year of life of the “triple viral” (rubella, mumps and measles), “very important” in a region that has already presented new cases of measles in countries like Brazil.

In the context of the health emergency and the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Brea commented that some Latin American countries officially reported “a decrease over several months up to 50% of the coverage “of vaccination.

“At this time we are sitting on a powder keg. Along with the pandemic and everything we are experiencing, -that vaccination is not enough, there is an inequity with vaccination-, at any time there are diseases that can have outbreaks, such as diphtheria, whooping cough, meningococcus, measles and rubella, “he warned.

In this regard, Dr. Marcela Fama, president of the Colombian Pediatric Society, agreed that “for no one is a secret” that in Latin America had a drop in vaccination coverage due to the effect of covid-19.

“That was something generalized and that leaves us, in some countries more than in others, exposed to having a population very susceptible to getting sick since diseases that were already controlled by vaccination reappear, “he told Efe.

Faced with this threat, Latin America should march towards a vaccination scheme “common at the public level” since, as Brea emphasized, “there can be no first world and second world vaccines, there can be no vaccines for children and adolescents with purchasing power and some who do not.”

The challenges

The region has various challenges to face and it is advisable to apply “a great active surveillance on the part of the authorities of all countries and have very pending situations, so that, where a disease arises that was already controlled, that’s a red alert“Brea said.

For Fama, it should not be forgotten that, despite the pandemic, “it is still important to keep vaccination schedules up to date” to avoid “other crises and other disease outbreaks. “



A significant part of this work, added Brea, will go through recognizing that Latin America, despite having advanced “a lot”, has “a diversity of vaccine schemes at the public level that vary from each other “.

Faced with this variation from one country to another, the Latin American Society of Pediatric Infectology (SLIPE) has given a series of recommendations to have “an optimal scheme” that includes, as a first step, “the nominal register”.

“There are many countries that are working on this and others are still missing, but I think this is the first step to modernization, that all countries uniformly have a nominal registry, “said Brea.

In this scenario, the specialist highlighted the vaccination schemes in countries such as Panama, Paraguay and Costa Rica, where the chickenpox vaccine is also given, which, in other places, “It takes time to get from the private to the public.”

Fama argued, for its part, that the countries of the region should be “aware” of the importance of vaccination as “a very effective means to achieve impact and reduce morbidity and mortality” among its inhabitants, mainly children.

Where are we going?

The state of vaccination in Latin America was the central theme of the round table “Modernization of vaccination schemes: how are we today and where are we going?”, Held as part of the “Sanofi Pasteur Summit Vaccine Academy: Together saving lives‘”.

There, the Spanish Amos García stressed that vaccines save lives as long as they are “linked to a policy that allows them to reach the arm of the person who needs them” and the Costa Rican María Luisa Ávila stressed that the authorities must be clear that vaccines They are “a good that can exceed investments.”

The round table was also attended by the American doctor Carlos Espinal, the Colombian Carlos Torres, the Costa Rican Gabriela Ivankovich and the Chilean Juan Pablo Torres, who spoke the status of vaccination schedules in their countries.

