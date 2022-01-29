Coronavirus Last year, 500 more Finns died than expected, but was it all due to the coronavirus?

According to a rough calculation, the corona deaths of 2021 took a total of about 8,000 years of life for Finns. Alcohol is estimated to consume six times the amount annually.

In Finland 57,343 people died last year, Statistics Finland Preliminary statistics released on Thursday say.

The death toll was highest since the 1944 war.

Compared to the last coronary virus pandemic in 2019, there were 3,394 more deaths and 1,855 more than in 2020. Growth from the previous year was about three percent.

A thousand the question is, of course, to what extent the increase in mortality is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Demographic statistics do not provide a clear answer. It does not take a position on the causes of death, only on the numbers.

Statistics Finland also publishes statistics on causes of death based on death certificates written by doctors. However, its collection is slow. Statistics on causes of death for 2020 were published in December 2021. Statistics on causes of death for 2021 can be expected for December this year.

But also says something about the demographics, if you can look. Statistics Finland’s top actuary Markus Rapon according to the increase in mortality is not in itself surprising. As the average age of Finns is growing faster than life expectancy, it is to be expected that there will be more deaths each year.

If the mortality rate had remained at exactly the same level as in 2020, 56,825 people would have died in Finland in 2021.

However, according to preliminary data, there were 518 more deaths.

Calculated in a different way, last year one and a half more people died every day than Ravo said should have died statistically.

Pandemian there is often talk of over-mortality, ie the difference between the normal number of deaths and the number of deaths during a pandemic.

Rapo has a cautious approach to the term.

“However, there are more than 57,000 dead, and the gap to expectations is less than one percent. This is a small change to the extent that it can be explained by random variation. ”

Annual death rates are affected by, for example, influenza, hot summers and cold and slippery winters. In the exceptionally cold winter of 1985, as many as 3,100 more people died than in 1984.

Causality statistics in anticipation of 2021 coronary mortality can be bracketed with other metrics. Such are Department of Infectious Diseases, Department of Health and Welfare and a database on the effectiveness of coronary vaccinations.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) collects data on coronary mortality by comparing disease reports with a population database, that is, by looking at whether a person who has tested positive has died within 30 days of the result.

This information is refined on the basis of infectious disease reports made by doctors. They can be used to weed out most cases where the death is due to another cause.

THL’s own statistics are above all a tool for monitoring the pandemic, says THL’s statistics expert Oskari Luomala.

It’s not as reliable as death-based cause-of-death statistics, but in 2020 it kept itching pretty well. THL reduced the number of coronary deaths to 598, and in the final cause of death statistics, 40 fewer people died of coronary heart disease.

Part of the discharge is explained by cases where coronary heart disease was not the main cause of death but contributed to death. This may have been the case, for example, when a person with a long-term illness has contracted a corona infection. In 2020, 72 such cases were recorded.

THL: n according to follow-up, 1,136 people would have died of coronary heart disease last year. The figure may become even more precise for the rest of the year.

The figure is about double the mortality seen in the demographics, but fits well into the random variation. So it can at least be considered indicative.

Is it a lot or a little then? This is a good question to which there is no absolutely right answer. For example, alcohol is the leading cause of death for about 1,700 people each year. About 2,200 people die in accidents and 700 people commit suicide each year.

According to preliminary data, 222 people died in traffic in 2021, which is clearly less.

Second the way to consider coronary mortality is to look at the years of life lost. According to THL, 57 percent of those who died in 2021 were over 80 years old.

THL Research Professor Seppo Koskinen says that in 2020, people who died of coronary heart disease were estimated to still have an average of seven years to live.

From this it can still be roughly calculated that if about 1,100 people died of coronary heart disease in 2021, about 7,700 years of life were lost.

Correspondingly, THL estimates that approximately 31,000 life years are lost in alcohol-related deaths each year.

Stateside was reported in December that pandemic has even cut life expectancy, which fell by as much as 1.8 years in 2020. The pandemic does not explain the whole decline, but a big part of it.

There is no such thing in Finland. According to preliminary data, the life expectancy of girls decreased by 0.2 years in 2021, but even a small variation is not exceptional here. This was the eleventh time since 1971 that life expectancy had fallen on an annual basis, although in the longer term it has risen sharply.

Although coronavirus infection appears to be more dangerous for men than for women, boys ’life expectancy continued to rise in 2021 despite the pandemic. The difference until 2020 was 0.1 years.

As a whole, the pandemic seems to be masked by small changes in the larger causes of death.

According to statistics on the cause of death, 558 people died of the disease in the first corona year in 2020. This figure was also below the other changes.

“If we look at the mortality curve, the pandemic is inseparable,” says Rapo.

Own its question is how the pandemic affects other mortality. In 2020, overall mortality did not increase significantly, as mortality from respiratory diseases, for example, decreased.

Chief Physician of THL Tuija Leino says this was due in particular to better isolation of older people.

“For example, the flu season didn’t really come at all in 2020.”

On the other hand, the interpretation that a pandemic would have killed frail elderly people who would have died otherwise and thus reduced other mortality does not seem plausible for Leino.

“Mortality as a corona was so small that it didn’t matter here. In Sweden, where significantly more older people died in 2020, the situation is estimated to be reflected in other mortality rates. ”

What about then maintenance debt? During the pandemic, there has been a lot of talk about the carrying capacity of medical care and there are fears that coronary patients will take places from hospitals to other patients.

“At this point, we just have to wait to see what the cause of death statistics say,” Rapo says.

“From there, we’ll see how mortality, for example, from cardiovascular disease or cancer has evolved.”

It is also possible that the effect is not yet visible in last year’s or even this year’s statistics. Difficulty accessing care can lead to care debt, which increases mortality with a delay.

“I would wait at least for the 2025 statistics before I say anything for sure,” Rapo says.

Although pandemic mortality may seem low, of course it cannot be concluded that containment measures or vaccines would have been unnecessary. We cannot know what the numbers would look like if no action had been taken.

Some comparison can be made with regard to foreclosure measures by looking at the mortality rates of Sweden, which has pursued a much more transparent corona policy. In 2020, 8,727 people died of coronary heart disease in Sweden. In proportion to the population, it would correspond to about 4,700 deaths in Finland.

Vaccines The comparison is even more difficult because the countries with low vaccine coverage are not comparable to Finland anyway.

However, if we compare the mortality of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people in Finland at the end of 2021, the difference based on THL data is eightfold.

It is difficult to make a more accurate calculation of the full effect of vaccines, as there are only estimates of the proportion of asymptomatic infections.

Nor can we know how the disease would have spread without the vaccine, nor how the containment would have continued.