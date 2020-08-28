On the eve of the last weekend of August, not everyone puts on their mask, for example on the Champs-Elysées (Paris). In duplex from the main avenue, our journalist Clément Weill-Raynal explains that many do not yet know that wearing a mask is compulsory from Friday August 8. It will be compulsory everywhere as well as in the inner suburbs, for everyone whether you are a pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist or jogger. This drastic measure aims to break the chain of contamination as the epidemic resumes.

Other measures are already being considered in the event of an upsurge in the epidemic. Cafes and restaurants could also be forced to close around 11 p.m. The only measure of consolation, the mayor of Paris announced that the extension of the terraces of cafes and restaurants will be extended until the summer of 2021, recalls Clément Weill-Raynal.