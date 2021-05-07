Coronavirus Lapland Regional State Administrative Agency is considering mandatory health checks at the Swedish border, refusal may lead to a criminal report

Health checks have begun to be refused at the Tornio border.

7.5. 15:46

Lapin the regional government agency (avi) is considering a decision on the Tornio border that would order immigrants to undergo a compulsory health check.

In the background is the director of the agency Leena Räsänen according to the fact that health checks at the border have started to be refused. A possible decision would take effect in the week beginning May 10th. Avi asks for the position of the Municipality of Tornio, the Border Guard, the Western Ostrobothnia Hospital District, the police and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) before making a decision.

“These statements will be evaluated before a decision is made,” says Räsänen.

If a decision is made, in the future a person who refuses a compulsory health examination could report a criminal offense to the police for a health violation. The verdict would in practice be fines, but the law also allows for a short prison sentence for that criminal title.

According to Avi, mandatory health examinations should not apply to children born in 2008 or later, to transport and logistics personnel in employment, or to those who hold a medical exemption certificate.

The decision would also apply to Finnish citizens coming to Finland. Due to their work, those who regularly cross the border will continue to be required to have a certificate of a weekly corona test.

Immigrants have so far participated well in health checks, according to Avi. Recently, however, many border crossers have refused a health check at the Tornio border crossing point.

“Currently, the avi obliges the municipality to organize health checks at the border. All entrants are checked to see if they belong to a group that should go to a health check, which can include a corona test if necessary, ”says Räsänen.

If a newcomer refuses an inspection or a test deemed necessary by the health authorities, the doctor responsible for communicable diseases in the municipality can now order the person to be placed in corona quarantine.

“The municipal infectious disease doctor has now had to make such personal decisions. There is no talk of large numbers in the number of refusals, but we have also received such calls, which have shown that there is reluctance to take health checks, ”says Räsänen.

According to THL, the interest rate incidence in the Länsi-Pohja Hospital District in the last two weeks has been just over 70 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, which is almost twice as much as two weeks ago. There has been an increase in cases, although elsewhere in the country coronary infections have been mainly declining.

On the west side of the state border in Norrbotten County, the two-week incidence is multiple compared to the West North.