The government’s goal is clear: reach the million tests per week. As a result, demands are increasing and laboratories are overloaded, especially in Paris. Potential patients are therefore forced to wait sometimes for hours. In the street, the line is getting longer. “I arrived at 7:30 am, so it will soon be 1:30 am that I’m in the line“, testifies a man.

Longer waiting times

A young woman has been patient for 30 minutes: “I was warned that there were a lot of people so I came quite early!” Inside the laboratory, a language student came as a backup: “I’m trying to make things more fluid because it’s complicated between ‘normal’ patients and those who come just for the Covid test. We don’t have time to settle down. ”However, the atmosphere remains rather relaxed, each patient taking his troubles.