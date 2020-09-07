The queues that form in front of the laboratories are as endless as they are costly for public money. France has grown to more than one million PCR tests for Covid-19 per week, available without a prescription and free. So Social Security pays the bill, estimated at nearly 250 million euros per month. Before July 25, a patient had to pay 54 euros to be tested. From now on, it is no longer even necessary to advance the costs.

Another reason is the lack of controls. Some people get tested several times, sometimes even in different laboratories to get the results on time. “We have a lot of people who come in addition, just to reassure themselves. We estimate this phenomenon at about 25%”, specifies François Blanchecotte, national president of the union of biologists. This massive screening strategy would also have many flaws. Without sufficient resources for laboratories, only half of them give results in 24 hours.