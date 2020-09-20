At the age of 57, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Uktam Barnoev died from complications caused by coronavirus. Recently in Ukraine ex-head of the Odessa customs Oleg Pogorelovsky died from coronavirus infection.

The death of an Uzbek top official was reported at the operational headquarters under the government of the country.

“Uktam Isaevich Barnoev died today at the age of 56 from complications caused by coronavirus”, – quotes RIA News” representative of the headquarters.

Barnoev’s hospitalization became known at the end of July. It is known that the Deputy Prime Minister was treated in Germany.

Deputy Minister of Finance of Uzbekistan Yerkin Tursunov also died from coronavirus.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic in Uzbekistan has exceeded 51 thousand. 429 patients died, more than 47 thousand recovered.

In Ukraine, on the morning of September 20, 175 678 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, 3557 of them were lethal, 77 512 patients recovered. During the day, 2966 new cases of infection were recorded.

