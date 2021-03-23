Coronavirus Kallio’s primary school students and staff are directed to corona tests – “This is a great thing and in everyone’s interest,” says the principal

Pupils in distance learning also take part in the tests.

Kallion corona testing is arranged for primary school students and staff. The intention is that almost all students and staff in the school will be directed to testing.

Only those who have had covid-19 disease in the previous six months are not scheduled to be tested.

On Tuesday, the school received a notification that the City of Helsinki’s epidemiological activities are organizing a mass screening.

Of Kallio’s primary school students, 4th-6th graders have switched to distance learning this week. The reason was that there have been cases of coronavirus at school.

“This is a great thing and in everyone’s interest,” the principal commented to HS Juha Saaresaho mass screening on Tuesday night. An infected person can also sometimes be completely asymptomatic, so arranging a mass screening allows you to find infections and stop infection chains.

The information on referral to mass screening is so recent that Saaresaho does not yet know how the testing will be organized in practice and when.

Saaresaho is considering that testing for students should be arranged by the city’s epidemiological activities and for staff apparently by occupational health care.

Pupils in distance learning also take part in the tests. The goal is for them to get their test results before returning to contact teaching.

Distance education for grades 4-6 will continue until the first day of April, unless otherwise decided nationwide. The tests should therefore be carried out fairly soon if the results are to be known before returning to contact after Easter.