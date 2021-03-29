Coronavirus Kallio primary school was not placed in quarantine until a week after the pupil’s infection – Problems continue in Helsinki’s infection tracing

Reports of a coronavirus infection at school or kindergarten can come to parents and guardians with a delay of up to more than a week due to congestion in infection tracking.

Schools and day care centers in Helsinki have been allowed to report coronavirus infections directly to parents or guardians as soon as the information becomes available.

Principals and heads of early childhood education units cannot quarantine anyone, but parents can quarantine a child after being informed. Then the schoolboy is absent.

Despite the new line, communication is still in full swing. This is due to the congestion of infection tracing and the epidemiological activities that treat it. In addition, information lines vary considerably between schools and kindergartens.

“Sometimes those who are exposed can be mapped very quickly, but there have been delays. Sometimes even for a week or a little more, ”says Helsinki’s director of education Liisa Pohjolainen.

For example At the primary level of Kallio, it has been wondered how slowly the official information that a child has been exposed due to an infection in the classroom is coming.

Hanna Virtanen her second-grade child was informed on Saturday, March 20, that the result of a coronavirus test taken the previous day was positive. A link to a form was also sent to Virtanen asking for possible exposure. “I filled out the form right away.”

He immediately reported his child’s infection to his classmates ’parents in a joint Whatsapp group as early as Saturday.

“On Monday, I reported the matter to the child’s teacher, who advised me to tell the principal as well, so I reported the infection to him as well.”

The next day, the school forwarded an epidemiological surveillance first message to parents that a new case of infection had been detected at the school. The first release does not state the grade of infection. Principal Juha Saaresaho emphasizes that the school itself does not have the right to communicate health information.

In Virtanen’s opinion, the first bulletin of epidemiological activity was not a sufficient measure to stop further infections. He points out that there have been many cases of infection at Kallio Primary School.

“The school is big and there are a lot of students. These announcements come all the time and do not mean that all students have been exposed. Parents should be given precise information on the grade in which the infection has been detected so that their children can be quarantined. ”

What is worrying about the situation is that it was not until Saturday, March 27, that Virtanen received the tracking call he expected from the City of Helsinki’s Epidemiological Operations Unit. It went through the movements of Virtanen’s daughter in detail before being quarantined.

“Later that day, the families of the class received a targeted bulletin that apparently directed the entire class to quarantine. In other words, those exposed were not officially quarantined until one week after exposure. ”

Virtanen further says that the corona flash has been useful. Through the corona flash, information about a possible exposure came on Wednesday night, based on which Virtanen was able to keep his daughter in quarantine. A positive test result was then obtained on Saturday.

“We got a code to enter the corona flasher the next day from a positive test result. Thus, the knowledge of the exposure went through the flash to those who had been in contact with my daughter and who were using the flash very soon. However, not everyone uses flash. ”

Juha Saaresaho, the principal of Kallio Primary School, emphasizes that in the case mentioned by Virtanen, the school has only forwarded the first bulletin of epidemiological activities to the guardians, because it has no right to anything else. The principal cannot add any details to the bulletin.

He points out that even epidemiological activity does not send information about the class in which the case of infection has been detected, because the pupil must not be identifiable.

“In the Korona case, we are not allowed to provide health or quarantine counseling, but it is part of epidemiological activities,” says Saaresaho about the role of the school.

However, the school assists epidemiological activities in tracing the infection, but informing those exposed about exposure is part of the epidemiological activities.

In an interview with HS on Saturday, Saaresaho says that he has just come from a corona test related to mass screening at Kallio Primary School.

The test is performed on both school students and staff and the testing is organized by epidemiological activities. Only those who have contracted covid-19 disease in the previous six months are not eligible for mass screening.

Nordic according to which all schools and kindergartens have been instructed that the principal or head of the kindergarten should send a so-called first notice to parents when they receive information about a coronary infection at school.

“We have just written instructions gone to schools and kindergartens. You have to send the first bulletin when there is an infection, ”says Pohjolainen.

“Once the process is complete, parents will receive a follow-up bulletin.”

Between first releases however, can be frustratingly inaccurate. According to Pohjolainen, reporting infections and taking care of individual protection is often a difficult equation. Therefore, it is not possible to report infections, for example, by category.

However, some restrictions may be included in the bulletins: for example, by building or school level.

“We have tried to ensure that the principal and epidemiological activities somehow delimit the area or groups of students where the infection is,” says Pohjolainen.

According to Pohjolainen, however, in order to avoid misunderstandings, bulletins are not sent about the parents’ notification of their child’s infection directly to the school, but only when the information comes from epidemiological activities.

Nordic has heard of varying information practices in schools and early childhood education. According to him, it is good for parents to report any changes that come to their attention so that the city can intervene in them. Sometimes there may be a lack of information about the instructions.

“These guidelines and recommendations change pretty quickly. The corona situation is always alive. ”

A Nordic person understands frustration if it takes days or more than a week to pass on information about an infection to parents and it may seem that too late notifications are of no use. He hopes that tracing, and with it information, will speed up soon, even though the corona situation is currently at a critical stage.

“When epidemiological activity is congested and there has been a delay in tracing those exposed, it gives the impression that we would not inform,” says Pohjolainen.

“We have close discussions with epidemiological activities. New people have been hired there. We hope they can dismantle it as soon as possible. ”