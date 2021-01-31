Coronavirus Jyväskylä’s upper secondary schools, which have entered the stage of spreading the epidemic, are distance learning and young people’s hobbies are banned: “It is worth avoiding all groupings of people now”

In addition, museums and libraries will be closed for the next two weeks.

Jyväskylä the city has entered a phase of coronavirus epidemic spread. The carrying capacity of the city’s health care is in jeopardy.

Infection tracing is highly congested and there is a risk of slowing down quarantine.

“Infections are now constantly occurring in different parts of the world,” says the doctor in charge of infectious diseases Ilkka Käsmä.

“Any grouping of people should be avoided in this city now.”

According to Käsmä, the biggest problem is the high exposures from the school and sports side, especially among high school students.

Municipality met on Sunday and decided to transfer high school teaching to distance learning for the next week. In addition, museums and libraries will be closed and recreational activities for those under 18 will be suspended for the next two weeks.

“These are very nasty decisions that we have wanted to avoid so far. But the restrictions are temporary and we try to keep them short, ”says the Mayor of Jyväskylä Timo Koivisto.

From the perspective of healthcare carrying capacity, the biggest concern is that care queues are growing and access to care is becoming more difficult.

According to Käsmä, healthcare personnel now spend a huge amount of energy on quarantine and isolation operations. In addition, vaccinations that have just begun will employ staff.

Over ten schools are being quarantined, and the virus has also been found to spread to children and young people in hobbies such as football, basketball, hockey, hockey, gyms and water polo. Exposures have been extensive in team activities.

An increase in the need for hospital care is not yet visible, as infection rates only started to rise a week ago and infections now occur, especially in children and adolescents.

“The fear is that the disease will spread to an older population. After that, it is clear that with these infection rates, the need for hospital care increases sharply, ”Käsmä says.

According to Käsmä, there is no information yet about whether it is a transformation virus now. Hopefully the information will be available right at the beginning of the week.

40 new infections were reported from Jyväskylä today and 53 on Saturday.

More than 500 people were quarantined on Saturday, and earlier in the week a thousand people were quarantined. The virus incidence rate for 14 days is now 160 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, and the proportion of positive samples in the tests taken is over 7.3%.