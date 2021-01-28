Coronavirus Jyväskylä’s large cluster of infections frustrates students: “Some young people are completely indifferent to their crown”

The cluster of infections complicates the daily lives of many students when the university interrupted contact teaching.

In Jyväskylä One has been found in central Finland of the largest clusters of coronary infections in recent times. The number of cluster infections for Wednesday and Thursday was more than 120 infections on Thursday afternoon. The number was expected to increase further.

The majority of infections come from one and the same student event for exchange students at a bar in Jyväskylä last Thursday. According to the city, about 150 people attended the event. Nearly a hundred of them are infected.

“All it takes is one such event and here’s the end result,” says the infectious disease doctor Ilkka Käsmä.

There were well over a thousand people in quarantine in Jyväskylä on Thursday. Jyväskylä Healthcare has arranged additional personnel to support the tracking team. The number of people quarantined will continue to grow.

“Savotta has been terrible, but today the rest of the people are caught,” Käsmä says.

According to information published by Iltalehti the private organizer of the party had canceled the event, but the event might still be held informally. The chief operating officer of the restaurant chain’s Finnish offices denied to Iltalehti that the bar evening had been held in co-operation with any of the organizers. The organizer of the event is also not a partner of the university or the student union.

Ruben Kärkkäinen, who is studying at Gradia, wears a mask in public transport and public places and avoids mass events. Jyväskylä’s fresh chain of infection left Heidi’s Bier Bar behind him.­

The city of Jyväskylä plans to organize mobile testing for students in the Myllyjärvi and Ristonmaa areas on Saturday. The moving point is only for students who may have been exposed to the infection.

Mayor Timo Koivisto does not see the need to change the city’s corona recommendations and restrictions due to the cluster that has now emerged, which has included, among other things, allowing children and young people to exercise internally.

There were a lot of foreign exchange students involved in the chain of infection that was now revealed.

“If we can consider this as a chain of infection for one population, there is no need for line changes. But we still have to appeal to the townspeople to be able to follow the recommendations and restrictions. Light, or vaccine, is already in sight, ”says Koivisto.

There are no indications that this is a new type of modification virus. The matter will be resolved within a few days. According to Koivisto, the corona situation in the area would change significantly if this were the case.

Aleksei Lukashev, a Russian student at the Faculty of Sports Science of the University of Jyväskylä, works part-time as a feissalist for SPR. He tries to get in touch with Kauppakatu passers-by safely by wearing a mask and taking care of safety distances.­

University of Jyväskylä announced on Thursday that contact teaching will be suspended at least until the end of February. In the early part of the year, contact teaching was provided only in necessary cases, such as laboratory teaching and skills and art subjects, but now they are also taking a break. Group work is no longer allowed on university premises, and exams at universities this week and next will be canceled.

Soihtu, a business company of the University of Jyväskylä’s Student Union (Jyy), closed both the gym and study facilities in the student village of Kortepohja, which has about two thousand inhabitants. Public sauna shifts are no longer used.

Students are annoyed by the situation, although the recent chain of infection was no surprise.

“It’s unfortunate that the hall, for example, went closed. I know it has been quite important to many. I would have visited the gym myself if it had been open, ”regrets the sixth year student of information technology Antti Luopajärvi.

“I think it was just the right solution to have all the seats closed. Of course, it is unfortunate when some couple of thousand people live in this village as well, and everyone has to suffer because of a hundred people. But there is really no other option here. ”

He thinks putting places on hold is good, especially because it forces students to act more responsibly.

“A little undeniably, I wondered before that when I went to a restaurant, it looked like there was no corona. The outfit just hung out freely. Of course if the restaurant is open, you can hang out there. People do what is allowed to do, ”says Luopajärvi.

Meri Monto, who is studying philosophy, says that she always thinks twice about going downtown. Going shopping also causes extra stress. The events of his subject organization have been remote events for a long time.­

Also a sixth year philosophy student Meri Monto praises the university’s response.

“If the student side were brought under control, the situation would be just fine.”

Both Luopajärvi’s and Monno’s studies have been distance learning for a long time, so stopping contact teaching does not directly affect their lives. They have not attended student events either. However, the situation is unfortunate for new students, says Luopajärvi.

“I know new students, and it’s annoying for them.”

Part infections are more frustrating. Student in physical education Alexei Lukashev and studying at Gradia Ruben Kärkkäinen are not happy with what happened.

“I wasn’t very happy to hear about what happened, because I immediately thought it would make our studies and other lives really hard,” Lukashev says.

“Some young people are completely indifferent to their corona, because it is not dangerous for them based on media coverage,” Kärkkäinen says.

Pensioner Pirjo Ruuskanen hopes that everyone will have their social meetings in a small circle and take care of safety.­

On the other hand the needs of the exchange students who were celebrating are recognized.

“I understand that if you come here for an exchange for half a year, it would be fun to go in a hurry when you have such an experience once in a lifetime. But there should still be a little restraint, ”says Meri Monto.

Pensioner Pirjo Ruuskanen belongs to the risk group due to their age, but acknowledges that coronavirus time causes restlessness in children and adolescents.

“However, we are all in the same boat. If the coronavirus situation worsens, everything will get even worse, ”says Ruuskanen.