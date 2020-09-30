The administrative court of Marseille was examining on Wednesday the appeal filed by President LR of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region Renaud Muselier against the closure for two weeks of bars and restaurants in Aix and Marseille.

The administrative court of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) ruled: Wednesday, September 30, it rejected the appeal filed by President LR of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region Renaud Muselier against the total closure for two weeks of bars and restaurants in Aix and Marseille. Their closure is therefore confirmed.

This collective action for interim relief had been made on behalf of the Paca region, the department, the Aix-Marseille-Provence metropolis and the city of Aix-en-Provence, as well as about twenty restaurateurs and owners bars and Umih.

Minister of Health Olivier Véran had justified this choice by the passage of the Aix-Marseille metropolis into the“maximum alert”, that is, where the incidence rate is greater than 250 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The lawyer of the Union of Trades and Industries of the Hotel Industry (Umih), the first employers’ union of cafes, hotels and restaurants, Grégory Nicolaï, announced in the wake of his intention to seize the Council of State. “The judge preferred to throw the customers in the street, with all the risks that this represents”, reacted Bernard Marty, departmental president of Umih: “But we reserve the right to go further on the legal level and not just legal”.

“It is an intolerable and incomprehensible decision which makes Marseille a dead city”, denounced Philippe Korcia, president of UPE 13, the Union for companies.

The contested decree aims to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the only two cities in mainland France placed for the moment in the maximum alert zone. Applicable from Sunday midnight until October 11 inclusive, it provides for a “review” to October 5, eight days after its entry into force.