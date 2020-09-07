Has the Costa Croisière company been negligent? “What is certain”, explains Alban Mikoczy live from Italy, “to get on a boat you have to justify negative checks. The temperature is taken, doctors check the passengers”. This was not the case last spring, recalls the journalist, the Costa Magica cruise has turned into a tragedy. On board 2,300 passengers, 500 were sick from Covid-19 and 10 died.

The families want to take legal action against the cruise line. On March 12, Le Costa Magica was stationed off the coast of Martinique. The prefect of Martinique then imposed the confinement of passengers in the cabins. The order was never respected. According to the representative of the victims of Costa Magica, this could have saved lives: “The boat will refuse to apply the health protocol recommended by the French authorities. We are placed in conditions where we cannot apply the slightest barrier gesture and guard against this virus which is wreaking havoc on board”.

