Donald Trump had a “irresponsible conduct” facing Covid-19, said John Bolton, the former national security adviser to the US president, in an exclusive interview with franceinfo on Friday (October 2nd). “I would say that what was done during the coronavirus crisis was not responsible from the start. Donald Trump refused to recognize the seriousness of this threat. He despised public health advice “, he said.

“I think the most important question is the evolution of his state of health. Of course, he is asymptomatic. Everyone obviously wishes him not to develop a serious form. The risk is that it does. disrupts his campaign and his message that the pandemic is behind us. If his health worsens, it could affect the way the government works. It is premature, but his cabinet thinks of all cases “, assures John Bolton.

On the campaign and on the election, “it’s very difficult to see the repercussions. In 1956, Eisenhower had serious health problems. He was elected and even finished his term. But we know little about this virus or how it will evolve “, he recalls.

