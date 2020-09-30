In an interview with “Figaro”, Tuesday, the Minister of Education assures that “the cases are quite stable” at school and that there are only ten schools closed to date.

Is the circulation of the coronavirus at school stabilized? In an interview with Figaro, Tuesday September 29, the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer affirms that “school is not the nest of the virus”. “The cases are quite stable, with a little more than 1000 per day since the beginning of September, on 12.6 million students and 880,000 teachers, a very low proportion”, he explains.

According to his figures, only 10 schools are closed to date, “against 19 a week ago, and 89 a fortnight ago”. He claims that in “the vast majority of cases”, positive students are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. A priori logical data, since according to the latest school health protocol, which entered into force last Tuesday, a class must now only close when three students test positive at the same time, against only one before.

According to the bulletin of Public Health France, published on September 24, 32% of the 899 clusters under investigation at that date, however, concerned schools and universities (data stopped on September 21), recalls The world (subscribers edition). “It makes sense because there are so many of us: 12.6 million students, 3 million students”, considers the minister. “This is not relevant, the contagiousness of students is stronger than that of children (…) Public Health France is also preparing to differentiate these data”.

The Minister also declares that “relative value”, students are particularly protected at school. “During the confinement, we welcomed the children of caregivers, who represent a population at risk. However, we did not observe a particularly high rate of contamination.”