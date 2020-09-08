The director of the Grande Boucle, Christian Prudhomme, has tested positive and will stay away from the race for eight days. The head of government remains in solitary confinement: his meetings will take place by videoconference.

No contamination for Jean Castex. The Prime Minister was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday, September 8, because he spent two hours in the car on Saturday with the director of the Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme. However, the latter has tested positive but is asymptomatic. “The test carried out today by the Prime Minister (who has no symptoms) is negative”, said Matignon to France Télévisions, Tuesday early evening.

Jean Castex “is in great shape but will nevertheless continue to respect the protocol”, specify its services. Concretely, Jean Castex will stay in Matignon for seven days, his meetings will take place by videoconference and he will undergo a new test. “at D + 7 days after contact with the positive person”.

Christian Prudhomme will stay away from the Tour for eight days. “I will do like any French employee in this kind of case”, did he declare. The Tour director, who will be replaced on the event by François Lemarchand, will return to his place after the second day of rest, next Monday, in Isère.