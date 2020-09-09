It is a very strict health protocol than the Prime Minister must follow until Saturday September 12. No physical meeting for a few days. Everything will have to be done by videoconference, starting with the Council of Ministers and the government seminar on security on Wednesday September 9. However, Jean Castex is in great shape, assures Matignon, and wants to continue to exercise his functions.

But he spent two hours in the same car as Christian Prudhomme, the director of the Tour de France, who tested positive for Covid-19. He nevertheless ensures that both wore masks and respected barrier gestures. But caution is in order. Saturday, Jean Castex will spend a second tis. If it is negative again, the Prime Minister will return to a completely normal way of workinge.