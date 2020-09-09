“We learn this evening that Jean Castex is negative for Covid-19, but we will have to wait a little longer to be sure. Because it has only been three days since he was in contact with the director of the Tour de France. A new test will have to be carried out next Saturday to rule out any contamination “, explains Jean-Baptiste Marteau, live from the Hotel Matignon, Tuesday, September 8.

“In the meantime, the Prime Minister will stay here, confined to Matignon, and the entire executive’s agenda is turned upside down”, he continued, referring in particular to the next Council of Ministers which will therefore be held by videoconference, as a precautionary measure. “Emmanuel Macron did test negative yesterday, on his return from Lebanon and Iraq, but does not rule out being tested again, said the Elysee”, concluded the journalist.

