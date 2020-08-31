Coronavirus Japan did not forget its elderly: nursing homes did not become viral in the country of the world’s oldest population

In Japan, coronavirus-related nursing home deaths are only a fraction of those in the United States relative to population.

In Japan is the world’s oldest population, but the country has protected those at risk of the elderly exceptionally well in a coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post on the basis of the most recent statistics.

More than 1,200 people have died of coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease in Japan, 14 percent of whom have lived in nursing homes.

There are already more than 180,000 deaths in the United States, as many as 40 percent of whom have lived in nursing homes.

Japan the figures can be considered good, with as many as 28% of its citizens over the age of 65. The average Japanese is now 47 years old and his life expectancy is over 81 years.

There are several reasons for a very good result. The virus began to spread from China, and Japan began taking precautions as early as the year. It also had time to learn from Europe’s care home disasters.

Polite Japanese bowing culture has fewer handshakes and hugs than many other countries. For decades, people with the common flu have used face shields out of attention to other people. Increasing the use of masks was therefore natural in the face of a pandemic.

In Japan, it is customary to take other people into account by using a mask even during a common flu. People wearing masks in Tokyo on August 15, celebrating Japan’s surrender to the Allies in World War II.­

Overweight and type 2 diabetes are also a much lesser problem than in the United States and many European countries, The Washington Post points out.

In addition, the level of hygiene in Japan is generally high, which also applies to nursing homes.

At the same time, four out of ten nursing homes in the United States had received warnings about poor hygiene even before the pandemic.

However, individual care home disasters have also occurred in Japan, especially in the early stages of a pandemic. In Sapporo, for example, the virus infected 71 residents in a nursing home, 12 of whom died. Residents were also not hospitalized in a timely manner.

In addition, strict security measures increase the loneliness of residents and can exacerbate the disease of dementia patients, authorities point out.

Nursing home deaths have made headlines during the pandemic in addition to the United States for example In Sweden, In Italy and In Finland too.

Nursing homes suffer from a shortage of skilled staff in many countries even before a pandemic, studies say.

For example, Finland still spends a significantly lower share of its GDP on services for the elderly than Sweden and Norway – despite the fact that the Finnish population is the oldest and sickest in the Nordic countries, said the professor. Teppo Kröger in June to HS.

“The coronavirus made it visible that there are far too few staff in Finnish nursing homes,” added the professor of gerontology at the University of Tampere. Marja Jylhä in the same article.