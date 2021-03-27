Coronavirus “It’s too late in a month” – Health directors in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa: Vaccination schedule to be changed immediately, THL’s concerns are unfounded

Later in the spring, regional changes would no longer be as effective for the need for hospital care.

The metropolitan area the perspective of social and health managers in large municipalities on coronary vaccinations is very clear: the order of vaccination should be changed immediately.

“The decision to focus vaccinations on the most severe disease areas should be made per immediately so that it has an impact on the disease situation. In a month, it is too late, ”says the Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Timo Aronkytö.

The director of Helsinki’s social and health services is on the same lines Juha Jolkkonen. According to Jolkkonen, the infection rates and the need for hospital care in Helsinki are so great that different measures should now be taken at the same time to reverse the disease situation.

“There is no reason to wait. If decisions on regional restrictions on movement are made in Parliament in the coming weeks, decisions on regional priorities for vaccinations should also be made at the same time, ”says Jolkkonen.

Espoo Chief Security Officer Sanna Svahn says that the decision to change the vaccination schedule could happily come even tomorrow.

“After all, we would have liked the matter to have been resolved already last week. But we have the ability to react as quickly as decisions come, ”Svahn says.

So far, the health authorities have talked about a new assessment of the vaccination schedule once the risk groups have been vaccinated throughout Finland. This is quite the case in the first risk group, which includes patients who have received a transplant or stem cell transplant.

Instead, there are so many people at another risk group that it will take several more weeks to vaccinate them. It could be ready at the turn of April-May, depending on the availability of vaccines.

The National Vaccination Expert Group recommended last week emphasis on vaccination in the most epidemic areas.

Department of Health and Welfare (THL) according to a recent calculation by focusing vaccine distribution on the worst areas, hospitalizations could be reduced by at least a fifth. In THL’s official press release, CEO Markku Tervahauta however, estimates that a change in vaccine distribution would only reduce hospital care “somewhat”.

Jolkkonen doubts that, as Parliament is preparing for a difficult decision on regional restrictions on movement, there has been no desire to increase the political difficulty factor by changing vaccination arrangements.

“However, all action should now be taken. The effects of the various restrictions will not become apparent in the disease situation until 2 to 3 weeks after their entry into force. Correspondingly, in vaccination, the human immune response develops in 2–3 weeks, ie the effects of vaccinations on the disease situation are also visible with a delay, ”says Jolkkonen.

Timo Aronkytö pessimistically predicts that a change in the vaccination order will not even be brought about.

“Making a decision now is so time consuming when everyone wants to discuss everything. I bet it is not possible to make decisions in this matter now, even if there are grounds for it in terms of hospital capacity and human suffering, ”says Aronkytö.

Both the directors consider the difficulties in vaccine distribution or communication listed in THL’s Friday release unjustified. The vaccination schedule is planned in the municipalities at intervals of about two weeks, so it can be changed quickly.

The distribution of vaccines to central pharmacies in hospital districts is equally easy to change.

In terms of vaccine coverage, the big cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa are lagging behind the rest of the country. The national vaccination coverage is now 14.6 per cent, but the coverage is 13.2 per cent in Helsinki, 13.1 per cent in Espoo and 12.2 per cent in Vantaa.

At the municipal level, the best vaccination coverage rises to more than 30 percent in Kökari, Sottunga and Pielavesi.

“This is, of course, a consequence of the popularity of the elderly in the vaccination schedule, which has been justified so far,” says Sanna Svahn.

In all three cities would have the opportunity to vaccinate far more people than is currently being done.

“We have harnessed the Metro arena for use, and we could also increase capacity at smaller vaccination points. The people of Espoo have really eagerly booked vaccination times. Vaccination is now the ace we should use as effectively as possible, ”says Svahn.

With the current restrictions, it has been possible to curb the growth of the corona epidemic, but the curves describing the infections are falling painfully slowly, according to health managers.

In Helsinki the peak incidence of the disease about 485 cases per 100,000 population in two weeks was about a week ago. Now in the capital, the average incidence is 450.

“And this is not the fault of the townspeople. They have not been lazy, careless or irresponsible. There are a lot of contacts in a densely populated city, and the Helsinki metropolitan area receives the disease in a completely different way than sparsely populated areas, ”says Jolkkonen.

In Vantaa, the effectiveness of tracing has reduced the incidence to the reading of the beginning of March, but the burden of disease is still too high. Aronkytö reminds us that virus variants can change the overall picture very quickly.

“We should have the ability to make sensible solutions. If the current strategy does not work effectively enough, it needs to be updated, ”says Sanna Svahn.