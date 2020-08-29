An endless line of a hundred people who came to be tested was formed on Saturday, August 29 in Paris, in front of a laboratory that welcomes patients without a prescription or an appointment. It took up to five hours to wait. “Doing tests for the Covid is what everyone recommends, but when you have five hours of waiting, frankly, it does not make you want”, explains a Parisian.

“It’s absolutely scandalous”, comments another woman, in the line for more than three hours. If you book an appointment online, the average wait will be ten days. If many laboratories are now overwhelmed, it is because the government has chosen to test massively. 890,000 tests virological tests are now carried out every week in France. A figure that the Minister of Health would like to see further increase.

The JT

The other subjects of the news