Coronavirus | “It’s like being beaten with a potato,” says a 53-year-old woman – These are the symptoms Corona is causing right now

The coronavirus can still cause a violent disease, say HS readers. Some also talk about psychological symptoms.

One the most common symptoms of the coronavirus seem to be fever this fall. It has risen to over 39 degrees in some patients.

HS asked its readers what kind of corona symptoms they have suffered this fall. All slightly less than 50 respondents report that they have taken the corona vaccine. However, it has been a long time since some of them took the vaccine.

In addition, it was asked whether the respondent has any long-term illness or is basically healthy. Some of the respondents belong to the risk group. On the other hand, basic health also reports that they have had severe symptoms.

Fact The coronavirus is spreading widely again Corona infections and due to the corona virus those requiring hospital treatment the number of patients has increased in recent weeks.

This autumn, the corona virus is circulating in the population power variant EG.5. It is the omicron mutation that causes the infection typically to the upper respiratory tract.

About the symptoms it’s the fever that drives me to the hospital in particular the elderly and those with multiple illnesses. On the other hand, there are fewer cases of severe pneumonia caused by corona infection in hospitals than before.

In many of the responses received by HS, the headache also recurs. According to some respondents, it has been so bad that even painkillers have not helped.

“A really hard disease. It started with vomiting, muscle pains and a severe headache. It was like a potato being chopped.” (Female, 53)

Several the respondents also tell about disturbances in the sense of taste. The loss of the sense of taste may cause a decrease in appetite.

Other common symptoms seem to be cough, muscle aches and runny nose. Some of the respondents also had nausea and other stomach symptoms.

One respondent wanted to highlight the possible psychological effects of the infection, which in his opinion are not talked about enough. The worst symptoms for him were muscle pains and low energy.

“I would not have thought that this could affect the psyche so strongly. One morning I felt like I was severely depressed. A week later I was my happy self again.” (Female, 39)

Another, basically healthy respondent has also noticed psychological symptoms in himself and says that he experiences, for example, more sensitivity to stimuli than usual.

On the other hand, one patient with very mild symptoms was found among the respondents.

“Almost asymptomatic corona. The nose was blocked for a few mornings. Nothing else. I took the test, and the result was positive.” (Male, 66)

Health and the chief physician of the welfare institution Tuija Leino told HS in the interviewthat the current dominant variant EG.5 causes a clearly milder disease than the delta variant but is more susceptible to infection.

Some of the respondents, however, say that the corona disease they contracted this fall has unexpectedly hit harder than the milder diseases they contracted earlier.

“High fever, maximum measured 39.4 °C. Cough, muscle aches and snot running. The coronas that were sick in the past got better with a couple of them, but now I’m on the bottom of the bed for the fourth day.” (Male, 45)

“Fever, muscle pain and a head full of snot. The symptoms are worse than in the spring of 2022 corona.” (Male, 54)

“The first Corona 3/2022 was mainly a sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. This causes a clearly higher fever, a good ‘runny nose’, feeling weak, and muscle and joint pain.” (Female, 51)

Completely the chief physician of the infection unit Jaana Syrjässen according to corona infection may to follow as a sequela for example sinus infection, bacterial pneumonia and ear infection as well as from all other respiratory infections.

In some respondents, the symptoms caused by the corona disease have been quite long-lasting. After-effects and diseases have occurred in several places.

For example, the flu has left many people feeling tired. One respondent says that his voice can’t stand talking for a long time, even though it’s already been ten days since the symptoms started.

“It’s now been more than two weeks since the symptoms started. It’s still a bit congested, and the cough and small, random temperature still continue.” (Female, 38)

“The sequelae are bronchitis and sinusitis. I was sick for 3 weeks.” (Female, 55)

