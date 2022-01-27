Coronavirus “It’s just starting to be full, I’d like to go back to ordinary life” – Compare in the story whether the Corona time felt like you to others

Readers who responded to HS’s online survey are annoyed by, for example, other people’s behavior and ever-changing restrictions. In this story, you can compare your own experiences with others.

Is it annoying loneliness, lack of exercise or other people? So do others.

HS asked readers what annoys them in a corona situation right now. Nearly 1,600 people responded to the survey in a matter of days.

Some people’s nerves are strained by unvaccinated and unmasked people, while others’ nerves are tightened by decision-makers and “fluttering.” There are also those who are not bothered by anything.

In this story, HS readers and people reached from the streets of Helsinki talk about what makes their minds low. Some of the answers have been shortened for readability.

Life rhythmically different rhythms and important stages, many of which fear they have now missed except. HS readers of different ages spoke of the fear of not surviving life.

“Everyday life has become a black pipe, and weeks go by waiting for them to end. Plans to survive the first interest rate spring are not afraid to be made, as they will be canceled. There’s nothing to expect in life that just makes it happen. ” Female, 29 “Now a lifeless life is beginning to be emphasized. Everything is equally the same aimless gray, stimulating life at home within the four walls.” Female, 76

In the elderly there may be little time left to live, and youth is also considered unique. Your child’s baby time can only be experienced once, and the children themselves may not remember the time before the coronary virus.

“I fill in box 29 and sometimes I want a partner and maybe kids. On the other hand, I would still like to experience the full free life of a young adult. It feels like time is running out between the fingers and the weeks are repeating each other. ” Female, 28 “As a housewife, a waste of time. For once, there would be an opportunity to go to children’s theaters, children’s concerts and do any exercise stuff. But when you can’t. I am but with the child at home the days are long, the club is closed and there is no time of my own at all. It’s annoying when you can’t get home to any adult stuff in the evenings when you don’t have it. ” Female, 41 “I just retired when the corona hit. It feels like life is flying past without being able to do anything I dreamed of. I can’t travel, I can’t meet friends like I walk outside, I can’t keep fit by swimming. Culture is successful in some art galleries. ” Female, 65

"Yes, all restrictions are annoying. I do a double degree and studying at a distance is heavy in my own way. In addition to high school, I study the restaurant industry. Due to the corona situation, my internship at the bistro in Ullanlinna has been shortened from three months to two months, "says Joel Koutelo from Helsinki, 17.

Very in many, the topics of irritation are currently related to fellow human beings: either they are too lax in preventing coronavirus or they are strict.

Nerves tighten familiar and unfamiliar, in the city and on social media.

“I am not bothered by restrictions. What annoys me the most is that people don’t act responsibly. ” Female, 33 “Constant propaganda messages from conspiracy theorists.” Male, 48 “Absolutely the most annoying anti-vaccine people. ‘Thanks to them,’ the rest of us continue to suffer from restrictions, helplessly monitor the plight of entrepreneurs and the exclusion of young students. Female, 42 “Stimulation.” Male, 42 “The constant act of everything outside the homeresentment and the resulting mild guilt. Isolators are good people, we others are staggering. Stupid restrictions, such as the opening hours of food restaurants, closed swimming pools, etc. Perhaps the whole winter should have been spent in the south, where the restrictions on the other hand are stricter but more sensible for life. ” Female, 68

“I can’t take a stand on political decisions, but I’ve worked in the hospital’s coronary power department and I’ve constantly hoped people would take coronary vaccines during the epidemic. Most of those who have been effective have been unvaccinated, ”says Alina Lopperi (left). Jenni Raivio, sitting next to her, already misses out on cultural events.

The answers to justify to many HS readers it is unclear what justifies the current interest rate restrictions. The Department of Health and Welfare (THL), the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), the government and the media received some of the readers’ criticism.

Criticism comes from both directions: some see strict restrictions as futile, while others would like even tougher action. Here’s how readers describe what annoys them in decision-making:

“THL’s Laziness and Changes in Orientation. Underestimating Children’s Illness.” Male, 63 “The thing has gone awry. The corona is dangerous to a small portion of the population, but policymakers have chosen to paralyze society as a whole. The lack of exercise and contact teaching is damaging. ” Female, 39 “The restrictions and the fact that they affect the group of people for whom the virus itself is largely harmless the most. At Korona, politicking, headlines in the media and statements that incite panic among decision-makers. ” Male, 27 “The illogicality of the restrictions and the so-called jojoilu. Dismantled, blackmailed, dismantled, etc. It is a really miserable treatment. ” Male, 28 “Krista Kiuru and STM.” Male, 39

“I think we could start living a normal life little by little. Let’s stop politicking, ”says Tommi Siivonen from Helsinki, 56.

Multi respondents feel that their own physical condition has deteriorated. Some have noticed a change in their weight caused by immobility, for example.

Compared to other topics of irritation, HS readers report the most annoyance to the limitations of physical activity. The survey was conducted before, for example, the metropolitan area Tuesday’s recommendation easing restrictions.

“Gaining excess pounds and deteriorating fitness when you can’t go to the gym and swim. I’m afraid it will ruin your health for the rest of your life. It has also been difficult to get medical examinations, fortunately I have not been seriously ill. ” Female, 59

In addition to a lack of exercise, people are generally concerned about their health, which may be affected by coronary congestion in hospitals.

“I’m going to have a major surgery that now seems to be delayed due to the burden of medical care. I am in a stalemate where I am just waiting for surgery to start a very long recovery. ” Female, 39

“The annoyances are that the swimming pools are repeatedly closed and my hobby has been on hiatus for two years. It’s also annoying that when I just started a new job, I can’t get to know new people properly because of telecommuting recommendations. In addition, I think that limiting restaurants to half an night would be enough, ”says Kirsi Lilja from Helsinki, 41.

Social the longing for life is evident in the responses of readers. Many have previously met friends, acquaintances and strangers in places that are currently closed.

“I don’t get to quizzes in the pub. Quizzes usually start no earlier than six o’clock, when the traffic light is now five o’clock. The bartender said the current restrictions will remain in place until mid-February. So I live in the hope that I will get to the pub quiz then. ” Male, 51 “Cooking at home! I am on maternity leave from the pit and the days are long when we don’t get to meet other families with babies. The firstborn also misses not only a lot of fun. It seems that young children have equal crowns and limitations. Frustrate!” Female, 33 “The cheers of a fresh widow’s life have been taken away, meaning the halls are closed, theaters, cinemas, concerts, all the hobbies that cause joy are gone. How do I build a new life? Now we’re just trampling on it. ” Female, 51

Multi readers usually say they have seen people in sports, for example. Much of social life has also disappeared from teleworkers and college students.

“The work community has provided important social contacts and communality that has crumbled during the Korona era. Staring at the laptop screen alone is numb. ” Female, 43

Is also those who say they survived the Corona Age well. In their own words, nothing irritates some Finns. “Everyone is in the same situation,” explains the 52-year-old woman, for example.

However, such people were left in the minority in the HS survey. Several responses echoed the overall saturation of the status quo.