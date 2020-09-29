In Italy, tests are widespread and observe three times less positive results for Covid-19 than in France. Beds are still free in intensive care units. The health situation seems under control. Italians wear the mask, even in the open air, they have moved away from each other. For Dr. Antonio Montegrandi, specialist in infectious diseases, the Covid is taken very seriously. “There is an acceptance of the expected rules from the citizens. The disease generates a lot of fear, both in the elderly and in the young“, he assures.

According to experts, nearly 50,000 Italians have died of the disease, in hospital or at home. The memory of that time has remained very painful. The government has added clear measures, such as in restaurants where masks, temperature measurement and identity declaration are the norm. “At each table, customers must complete a form with last name, first name, phone number, so at be able to identify them when needed“, explains Giacomo Rech, restaurateur. 11 million masks were also distributed free of charge to pupils from 6 years old, in exchange for the obligation to wear them. Young people are considered as vectors. Crowds without masks are fined ‘a fine of 400 euros.