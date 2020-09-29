The pandemic is progressing in Europe, as in France and Spain, but Italy is resisting the virus well. It had been the first country affected and then confined to Europe. The tests are widespread and observe three times less positive results than in France. The beds in are also still free in the intensive care units. The situation is under control in Italy. So why ? Italians wear the mask even in the open air and have moved away from each other. For doctor Antonio Montegrandi, specialist in infectious diseases, the Covid is taken very seriously. “There is an acceptance of the expected rules from the citizens. The disease generates a lot of fear, both in the elderly and in the young“, he assures.

According to experts, nearly 50,000 Italians have died of the disease, in hospital or at home. The memory of that time is painful. The government has added clear measures, such as in restaurants where masks, temperature measurement and identity declaration are the norm. “At each table, each person must complete a form with last name, first name, telephone number, so as to be able to identify them if necessary.“, explains Giacomo Rech, restorer. 11 million masks were also distributed free of charge to pupils from 6 years old, in exchange for the obligation to wear them.