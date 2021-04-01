The Government of Italy announced this Wednesday the extension of a series of restrictions due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic until next April 30.

The decree with the new measures, which They will take effect from April 7, establishes the prohibition of circulation in the country as well as visits to family and friends in areas classified as red due to the advance of the pandemic.

The continuity of the closure of bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, gyms and swimming pools is also ratified.

Another measure is the compulsory vaccination to “merchants, health personnel who carry out their activity in public and private health structures, social workers and pharmacy personnel, among others.”

This measure is a reaction to the fact that a part of the medical staff is skeptical of the vaccination campaign, according to the DPA agency.

Likewise, the new regulation proposes the reopening of schools for minors with the intention of gradually resuming face-to-face classes.

Meanwhile, the Italian Ministry of Health reported that 23,904 positive cases were diagnosed with 467 deaths, which brings the death toll to 109,346 and 3,584,899 contracted the virus, of which 2,913,045 have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

