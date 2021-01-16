Italy exceeded one million vaccinated against the virus, an advance that put it in first place in the European Union.

However, the campaign, which had begun to summon those over 80 years of age and to give the second doses that immunize them to health personnel and the elderly of the nursing homes that had received the first, entered into crisis due to the announcement of Pfizer, the main supplier, which reduced its deliveries by 29%.

Pfizer promised to consign the Italians 470 thousand doses per week. The reduction, announced the government commissioner for emergencies, Domenico Arcuri, punishes the 27 countries of the European Union.

Pfizer-BioNTech reduced delivery of vaccines to Italy by 29%. (ANSA)

The EU bought 300 million doses and another 300 million last week. The Italian share represents 13.46%. The government of Rome announced that 202 million doses had been secured to protect the country of 60 million people.

Commissioner Arcuri protested to Pfizer and threatened legal action. Other European countries also accused the North American laboratory and its German partner, Biontech.

After the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that “the company assured me that all the ordered doses will be consigned in the first quarter,” Pfizer issued a second note.

The first vaccinated were doctors, nurses and health personnel in general. (Reuters)

In the first, he clarified that the delays they are due to the arrangements you are making at your facility in Belgium to increase production.

The protests took effect because Pfizer announced in the note that “it will return to the original slogan program to the European Union.”

As of the week of Monday 25, the instructions will be regularized and the increases will begin “from the week of February 15, which will allow increasing the doses of the drug in the first quarter and much more in the second quarter.”

Pfizer is the world’s largest producer in the United States and Europe. The other laboratory authorized so far in the EU of 450 million inhabitants, is the also North American Modern, which is beginning its deliveries in Italy.

The vaccination plan started on December 27 included 627,474 women and 374,570 men as of this Friday, the vast majority doctors, nurses and the rest of the health personnel which represents the first line of fight against the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed the decree that came into force this Saturday that according to 21 epidemiological indicators, quarantined Lombardy, Sicily and the autonomous province of Bolzano in the “red zone”, from the Trentino Alto Adige region.

The government tries to contain the advance of the pandemic, in notable expansion since October in the so-called second wave. In almost a year, since February 21 they have been infected in the country 2,350,000 people, of which 81,325 have lost their lives.

The industrial region of Lombardy, with its capital in Milan, the largest and most important in the country, protested being sent to the red zone of greater restrictions, which forces many inhabitants to stay in their homes, closes commercial businesses, bars and restaurants, and prohibits movements between municipalities and to other regions.

Especially the province of Bergamo, which suffered thousands of deaths in the first phase, is considered clearly punished because in the second wave it has suffered less. The closure of the entire region means a very hard economic blow for “the bergamasca”, affirmed the provincial officials.

The autonomous province of Bolzano also protested. Arno Kompastscheer, its president, attacked “The puzzling and surprising decision”. It was asked why the regions of Lazio (capital Rome) and Veneto were considered lower risk and placed in the orange zone, of medium risk, when their indices are worse than those of Bolzano.

The general worsening of the pandemic sent the “orange” zone, together with Lazio and Veneto, to Calabria, Emilia Romania, Abruzzo, Liguria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Valle d’Aosta, Marche, Puglia and Piemonte. Another three are in the “yellow” zone, with fewer restrictions.

The president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, warned that “many regions risk exceeding the safety levels of hospitalizations in intensive care. In addition, the data on the average age of infections tells us that it is on all young people who contract the infection”.

Brusaferro said that on Friday 156 people were transferred to intensive care. Although there was a slight decrease, the release of the beds was due to the fact that the number of deaths remained high and registered 477 deaths.

The official added that the national Rt index, which indicates the potential level of contagion, rose again for the fifth time to 1.09 (it should not exceed 1).

“This week a general worsening of the epidemiological situation in the country is observed. The pandemic remains in a delicate phase and a rapid increase in the number of cases is expected in the coming weeks unless mitigation measures are rigorously applied in the regions and at the national level “