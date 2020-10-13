The health situation continues to deteriorate in Italy on Tuesday, October 13. The government has therefore chosen to introduce several measures to limit contamination with the coronavirus. Even in one’s own accommodation, it is forbidden to operate in gatherings of more than six people. Team sports are also prohibited, only professionals can continue to practice, but with an audience limited to the stadiums of only 1000 people maximum. Wearing a mask is permanent and compulsory.

The meeting places have found themselves in the eye of the storm, they represent real places of potential contamination. If they do not close, bars are prohibited from serving at the counter after 9 p.m. The restaurants also remain open but under certain conditions: closing at midnight and compliance with several instructions such as distances between tables.

