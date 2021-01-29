Coronavirus “It may be that nasty information is coming” – Two large clusters of infection have been found in Jyväskylä, with abnormal features, says the doctor

More than 150 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Jyväskylä this week. About a hundred of them join their restaurants last week.

In Jyväskylä two large clusters of infections have been identified in the short term with a doctor in charge of infectious diseases in the city; Ilkka Käsmän ‘abnormal features’.

155 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the city this week. More than a thousand people have been quarantined. Both drinks are related to last week’s events. The first has its origins in the gym and the second Heidi’s Bier Bar last Thursday.

It is not yet certain whether the infections are a more contagious viral variant. Samples are currently being examined. The city of Jyväskylä has also obtained virus transformation studies from a private operator in order to get answers as soon as possible, Käsmä says.

“For either chain of infection, it is not possible to say exactly where the infections started. It may be that nasty information is coming. We’ve done everything and our infection control team has done an incredibly great job over the last couple of days to have those thousands of people quarantined there. ”

Käsmä considers both chains of infection to be exceptionally widespread. In Jyväskylä, there have been exposures to gyms in the past, but they have not become further infections.

“These are anomalous, highly pervasive features. The strange thing about the chain that left the gym is that there was not necessarily a direct connection between the people, but they have stayed in the same room during the same day, ”Käsmä says.

Gym-related infections began to be detected early last week, and on Friday of the same week it became clear that it was a clear cluster. A total of 35 cases of infection have been identified in the chain.

According to the Central Finn this has been the gym of the Jyväskylä Power Club. Infections have spread, especially to young people’s football and hockey teams, and as a result, extensive quarantine decisions have been made in schools.

Heidi’s According to Käsmä, the cluster that left the Bier Bar restaurant on Thursday is now associated with about a hundred confirmed infections, many of which have been diagnosed in students. Chain-related infections have been reported as early as Friday, he says.

According to Käsmä, it is not excluded that the infection chains connecting the restaurant and the gym would be connected to each other.

Heidi’s Bier Bar has had around 150 guests that evening. Not all chain-related infections are likely to have originated in the restaurant, and infectious disease tracers do not yet have accurate information on whether there have been one or more virus-carrying individuals in the restaurant.

Jyväskylä An event specifically for exchange students was planned for Heidi’s Bier Bar last Thursday. Operational director of Rekom Group, a nightclub giant that owns the restaurant Mikki Lahtinen however, stress that the event had been canceled by the restaurant upon request. According to him, the evening went smoothly in the restaurant and according to the “concept”.

The event was organized by a body called the International Student Festival. It promoted the event by saying that “the city’s Favorite Farm is full of people” with whom students spend their semesters. According to Lahtinen, Heidi’s Bier Bar has not entered into an agreement with the organizer on the basis of which the organizer would pay part of its entrance ticket revenue to the restaurant.

What kind does the body seek to organize major events for students in the midst of an epidemic?

According to Lahtinen, this is an organizer operating from abroad. It organizes events specifically for exchange students in several different countries.

For student organizations, the International Student Festival has remained unknown, even though it has organized events even before the pandemic.

“This is obviously a private actor who, according to us or to our knowledge, has no connections to the activities of any subject organization,” the chairman of the student union of the University of Jyväskylä Petri Laaksonen says.

Same is told about Helsinki.

“We have no information about this organizer. Last week, an attempt was made to promote the event of this organizer in a group of our international students, but the publication was left in the wake of moderation and was not published on the page, ”says the chairman of the University of Helsinki Student Union. Jessika Isomeri.

From Tampere Ilona Vähärautio has heard warnings from the International Student Festival organizer. Last year, he was the international director of his faculty at the University of Tampere.

“Those in my previous job warned about this organizer. It creates and promotes events on social media with fake profiles, ”Vähärautio says.

“I don’t know who is actually running these events, but apparently it’s somehow connected to Hong Kong.”

Jyväskylä Heidi’s Bier Bar, which has been the source of the supply chain, has 550 official seats. According to Chief Operating Officer Lahtinen, 275 of them have been in use. Earlier in the week, it was decided to close the entire restaurant for the time being.

According to Lahtinen, the restaurant’s infectious group “is by no means a question of violating the regulations”. Mass exposures have been observed in restaurants in the same chain in the past. There were possible mass exposures in the autumn at Heidi’s Bier Bar restaurants in Helsinki and Jyväskylä. At the end of December, it was announced that there had been a mass exposure at Heidi’s Bier Bar in Oulu.

Why have restaurants in the same chain kept popping up because of mass exposures?

“If the chain has more than one location where people visit, then things happen. We operate on a large scale, maybe that explains why the name comes up, ”says Lahtinen.

According to him, the restaurants follow the instructions and regulations of the National Institute for Health and Welfare and the Regional State Administrative Agency (Avi).

“Avi has done inspections at our sites. No grievances have been found. ”

Jyväskylä the city plans to hold extensive testing on Saturday especially for students. The city is still in the process of accelerating the epidemic, but Jyväskylä has already introduced measures related to the spread phase. According to the city, the results of the virus transformations will come from the beginning of the week.