Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher, who is also a doctor himself, looks to the coming weeks with hope. The number of nine infections is well below the previous week.

D.he number of proven new corona infections in Hamburg rose by 297 on Boxing Day. That is 63 new infections less than the day before and 228 less than the Saturday a week ago. However, it is unclear whether the same reporting frequency was reached as usual on the public holidays. According to the health authority, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days fell from 169.7 to 157.7 compared to the previous day. A week ago this so-called incidence value was 157.0. The number of deaths in the corona statistics of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) rose by 4 to 584 – 56 more than a week ago. According to the health authorities, 516 corona patients were treated in Hamburg’s hospitals as of Christmas Eve – 25 fewer than on Wednesday. 100 corona patients were treated in intensive care units, 3 more than on Wednesday.

also read Christmas in the care facility

But there is also clearly good news: The first doses of the corona vaccine arrived in Hamburg on Saturday. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Hamburg police force. The vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer will be housed in a secret location.

The vaccinations against the coronavirus in Hamburg are thus within reach. The vaccinations should start on Sunday. According to the Senate, mobile teams will first vaccinate the residents and staff of the Hospital zum Heiligen Geist nursing facility in the Poppenbüttel district. All nursing home residents could be vaccinated by the end of January.

also read

According to Biontech’s planning documents, Hamburg should receive 9,750 vaccination doses in a first tranche. Another tranche with 4875 units should follow on Monday. By the end of the year Hamburg should have around 29,500 vaccination doses. According to the plan, 14,625 units will then be delivered weekly. The health authority expects around 30,000 applications to be required for the primary vaccination of residents and nursing home staff.

Hope for a quick vaccination

Hamburg’s mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) is hoping for a quick vaccination of the population in the corona pandemic. A turning point has been reached with the corona vaccinations starting on Sunday in Hamburg. “This makes it realistic that we can finally protect ourselves from the coronavirus and overcome the pandemic.” Whether it comes to a sufficient vaccination quota very quickly or only after a long time also depends on whether further vaccines are approved that are simpler in storage and handling. “Then things can go much faster when the required quota is reached,” says Tschentscher.

Tschentscher praises science

The Biontech / Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which makes handling difficult. According to reports from the research, it is a very effective vaccine, said the former laboratory doctor and current mayor. “Science, medical research, pharmaceutical companies have worked well.” Every vaccination is a step towards overcoming the pandemic. “Every vaccination protects against a serious illness and our health system from overload.”

He is happy “that we in Hamburg are already 50 percent ready to be vaccinated,” said the mayor. “I hope that willingness will continue to increase when it becomes clear to everyone as the vaccination progresses that the vaccination is working and is well tolerated.”