Coronavirus It is known that the first child infected with a corona infection has died in Finland

A primary school child at risk died over the weekend. Serious coronavirus disease has been reported very rarely in children and adolescents.

In Finland the first child infected with a coronavirus is known to have died. A skinny elementary school child died over the weekend. He was the first to talk about it Ilkka- Pohjalainen.

The information is confirmed to HS by the Acting Actor of Laihia Municipality. director of education Markku Laukkonen.

“Unfortunately, a primary school pupil who had been in hospital for a coronavirus has died over the weekend. On Sunday evening, I received the sad news myself, ”says Laukkonen.

According to Laukkonen, the child was at risk of coronavirus, but he does not have more detailed information about his background.

Serious coronavirus disease has been very rare in children and adolescents.

Published by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in the fall according to the working paper by the end of October, there were six children under the age of 16 in intensive care throughout the country. No coronavirus-related deaths were observed in this age group.

According to THL statistics, only seven people under the age of 30 have died of coronavirus.

In Estonia was told on Tuesdaythat a 7-year-old boy had died of coronavirus in the country.

Typically the disease is mild in a child or adolescent and resembles the common flu symptom, said THL’s chief physician Emmi Sarvikivi for HS in early December. The common symptoms are runny nose, cough and warmth.

THL prepared in December for vaccination of children, a list of risk groups for coronavirus in 5 to 11-year-olds.

For a long time, the list of mostly rare diseases included, for example, organ transplantation or stem cell transplantation, severe immunodeficiency, chronic lung disease, significant overweight, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and asthma requiring regular medication.

Laihian coronavirus situation is not see. According to Laukkonen, Director of Education, was one of the worst in Finland.

In the last 14 days, 92 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the municipality. The number has increased significantly in the two weeks before, when only 8 cases were reported.

“Unfortunately, the disease seems to find those most vulnerable individuals,” says Laukkonen.

According to Laukkonen, the incident has been shocking and surprising in the locality. According to Laukkonen, the psychologist and the school curator have given schoolchildren crisis help, which will probably continue later this week.