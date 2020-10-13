Coronavirus It is clear that the second wave has begun, experts say – “This is a new normal at least until next summer”

Four experts tell Helsingin Sanomat what is known about the second wave.

October is going to spend, and the coronavirus epidemic is punishing Finland with an increasingly severe hand. Cases of the disease are on the rise, but the need for hospital beds is significantly lower than in the spring. Deaths have also remained relatively low.

Helsingin Sanomat asked the experts if we could already say that the second wave of the viral epidemic had started in Finland. And how does the situation differ from spring?

Let’s see the proportion of positive results in testing, the absolute number of infections, or the proportion of new coronavirus patients relative to the population, it is clear that a second wave has begun.

This is emphasized by the Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Asko Järvinen.

“In part of Europe, the viral phase of the virus ended as early as August. In that sense, Finland is once again among the last to join, ”says Järvinen.

According to Järvinen, the number of cases is currently almost at the same level as during the peak times of spring.

According to Asko Järvinen, chief physician of infectious diseases at Hus, the situation is unlikely to calm down, at least before the summer of 2021.­

Järvisen Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Tampere Pekka Nuorti.

“The second, third, even fourth waves of disease have their roots in concepts of influenza pandemics, which have been characterized by seasonal variation,” he says.

“The first wave of Spanish disease and swine flu was in the spring, in the summer the situation calmed down and in the autumn there was a second wave, which became the second, more serious wave than the first.”

Young people emphasize that coronavirus is characterized by large regional variability. As a linguistic image, the second wave is usable, though not by definition precise.

The wave, he said, could mean an accelerating rise in cases after a calmer season.

Thus, although the number of cases decreased, the coronavirus did not disappear for the summer. In the United States, for example, there was a peak in the middle of the summer, which eased by the fall. Now the infections have started to rise again.

“ The current number of cases and the spread of the epidemic cannot be directly compared to spring.

In spring in terms of cases, according to Nuort, only the tip of the iceberg was seen. Therefore, the current number of cases and the spread of the epidemic cannot be directly compared to spring.

Because the testing capacity is significantly higher than during the first wave, we see more of the part below the surface of the iceberg.

“We identify more mildly symptomatic cases, and the age distribution of the disease has rejuvenated. Mass exposures are also better identified, ”says Nuorti.

Asko Järvinen adds that in recent weeks the coronavirus has been increasingly found in people up to their sixties. Nevertheless, the disease as a whole has spread to the younger part of the population.

“What is characteristic of the change is that in Sweden, for example, the peak of coronavirus deaths was reached before the actual epidemic peak. This is because the virus initially spread within the care district, ”says the chief physician.

“In the case of the coronavirus, the second wave is useful as a language image, although not by definition precise,” says Pekka Nuorti, professor of epidemiology at the University of Tampere.­

The pandemic has had a significant impact, especially on travel. At Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, passengers are directed to corona tests.­

Disease the low prevalence in the older population partly explains why hospital admissions and coronary deaths have remained low in the fall.

“Now there are almost no deaths,” Järvinen says.

It has been talked about also that the disease picture of the transformed coronavirus could be milder than in spring.

Järvinen told HS already in August that the virus had undergone a genetic modification during the epidemic, which seems to have spread widely around the world.

“There is some indication that the disease picture could be milder. In Europe, this is reflected in the fact that even if there are more cases, the number of people in hospital does not increase in the same proportion, ”Järvinen reflected at the time.

Postdoctoral researcher Tuomas Aivelo recalls the role of local epidemics in the spread of the coronavirus.­

On the other hand it is misleading to talk about one big wave.

Postdoctoral researcher in disease ecology, University of Helsinki Tuomas Aivelo emphasizes that the coronavirus is in fact a series of local epidemics.

“If we only look at the big picture in Finland, it hides regional differences,” Aivelo sums up.

“ “The dividing line between Uusimaa and the rest of Finland is still valid.”

He highlights the case of Vaasa, which appears as part of the second wave. In reality, however, it is the first coronavirus cluster in the city itself – in a way, Vaasa’s own first wave.

“The dividing line between Uusimaa and the rest of Finland is still valid,” says Aivelo.

“In the Helsinki metropolitan area, the chains of infection are continuous, separate and spread more slowly. Provinces like Mikkeli recently have seen rapid rises that are being brought under control. ”

“ “A more apt metaphor than the wave is a spreading forest fire.”

Over here there is still no reason to lull the dividing line during another wave.

According to Pekka Nuort, the situation is both global and within Finland it is dynamic and rapidly changing.

“Of course, Aalto is a good language image, but an even more apt metaphor is the spreading forest fire. It simply goes where the fuel is found, that is, the vulnerable population, ”the professor sums up.

The forest fire is visible on the infection map of European countries, which glows red.

He cites the Czech Republic, for example, where the coronavirus was still under control a moment ago. Now the numbers of both those who fall ill and those in need of hospital treatment are on the rise.

“It must be remembered that only a small proportion of the population has been found to have antibodies to the virus.”

“ “Yes, this is a new normal anyway, at least until next summer.”

We can so with good reason to talk about the second wave. But how about now?

Asko Järvinen believes that the disease will not go away for a while.

“You have to be able to live and work with the coronavirus. The focus is probably on the individual’s own solutions, as the will to close society is small. ”

“Yes, this is a new normal anyway, at least until next summer. You shouldn’t relax yet, ”he says.

Tuija Turunen, Doctor of Psychology, emphasizes the importance of flexibility and adaptability during exceptional times.­

“ Alongside concern now is frustration. Yet the second wave must be taken seriously.

Differences between the first and second waves also extend to human minds. It is known to Terveystalo’s leading psychologist, Doctor of Psychology Tuija Turunen.

“In the spring, we were strongly in the same boat, and the need to survive was highlighted. That is why we tried to make our own existence and the whole kingdom safe, ”says Turunen.

New and surprising things gave strength in the acute crisis as they had to be learned and embraced. It is understandable that alongside concern now is fatigue, frustration, and disappointment.

Yet the second wave must be taken seriously. The coronavirus still needs to be cared for enough to stay careful in front of it.

“But right now, it’s worth focusing on what you learned in the spring and what you can influence. What routines can you continue as normally as possible? What new ways to strengthen well-being could be developed? ”

“Above all, we have to try to adapt and be flexible. And fortunately, the mind is amazingly flexible, as long as it gets understanding and support, ”Turunen concludes.