Coronavirus “It gives me pain and fear” – HS explained why the refusal to test the corona is now being fought in the courtrooms

The Helsinki District Court reportedly handed down Finland’s first sentence for refusing the test on Thursday.

Sixty In August, the Helsinki couple arrived by ship from Tallinn to the Katajanokka terminal. There, a mandatory corona test awaited, with the events taking them into the tube and bringing charges of refusing the corona test.

“We didn’t refuse the test altogether, but we didn’t want our nose to be pushed into a stick,” says a man working in the corporate world.

Tourists who refused the corona test are now starting to end up accused in court. It is known that Finland’s first trial for refusing the test was held on Thursday in the Helsinki District Court.

HS: n the Helsinki man in his sixties interviewed agreed to report his own case and that of his wife only anonymously, as this writing represents a misconception about the seriousness of the coronavirus situation.

In his own words, the man would have allowed a sample to be taken orally from the pharynx at the Katajanokka terminal.

“A nasal test is a disgusting procedure, and I have a sensitive nose. I’ve heard it feels uncomfortable. However, the tester refused to take the sample outside the nostril. ‘

“ “We did not agree to the fines. We were taken to Maija’s Kisahalli tube, where we were for half an hour. ”

First the guards came, then the people of the Border Guard and finally the police. For the couple, the case would have ended if they had accepted the fines imposed by the police.

“We did not agree to the fines. We were taken to Maija Hall in a tube where we were for half an hour. After that, we were interrogated and released. ”

Married couple is one of the first Finns to be charged with refusing a corona test. Their charges are due to go to court in early February.

A temporary section of the law on non-compliance with the corona test came into force on 12 July. The article was originally set to remain in force until October, but has been extended until mid-next year.

Police have so far recorded just over 110 violations of refusing a corona test. These are situations, such as the case of a Helsinki couple, where tourists who arrived in Finland did not take part in the corona test.

The test has typically been required of tourists because they have not had a full series of vaccinations and no evidence of a negative test result or of having developed coronavirus disease for six months.

According to the police, the majority of the perpetrators have been Finns.

Fines may be imposed on those who refuse to take the test. If a person denies his guilt and refuses to pay fines, he ends up in court.

December by the last few days, charges had been brought against at least ten people. Nine of the defendants are men and one is a woman.

Half of the accused are in their twenties or thirties and the rest are slightly older. The oldest are about 60 years old.

Five of the defendants live in Helsinki and three in smaller localities in Pirkanmaa, Satakunta and Southern Ostrobothnia. Two have encrypted their address information.

One of the accused has worked as an early childhood nanny in Helsinki.

Monelle for the accused, the district court is already a familiar place. The month has been the subject of charges for other crimes in the past 15 years or so.

In particular, two of them have been charged with numerous crimes, such as aggravated drug offenses, aggravated drunk driving and violent crimes.

“ Some of the accused appear to be opposed to taking coronary vaccines.

The other four have been charged with one or more charges such as police stupor, drunk driving offenses, assault and injury.

Some of the accused appear to be opposed to taking coronary vaccines. One of them has published a text on his social media profile in which he announces that he is refusing tests and vaccines.

Neither A Helsinki man who refused to have a nasopharyngeal test at the Katajanokka terminal has not taken corona vaccinations, at least not yet.

According to research results and experts, vaccines protect against severe coronary heart disease, but the man is still not convinced of their benefits.

“I’ve taken all the vaccines before, but now I haven’t taken the first coroner vaccination. I will see how the situation develops. If there is a clear benefit to the vaccine, then I can think about it. ”

One of the accused is a municipal politician Ilkka Tiainen From the bottom. He was elected to the Alavus Council from the downtown list in the summer, but immediately jumped to form the Power of the People Party. Ano Turtiaisen with.

Tiainen refused to provide a sample in a corona test at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in August.

“I didn’t agree to stick out. I have a constitutional right to return to the country, ”Tiainen said in an interview with HS earlier in December.

Finland a 23-year-old man from Satakunta was reportedly charged with the first lawsuit for refusing a corona test.

He had arrived by ship in the West Harbor of Helsinki in July without proof of vaccination, illness or a negative test result.

District Prosecutor Mikko Teppola The man was indicted on Thursday in the Helsinki District Court. The man denied the charge and said he considered the test situation illegal.

The man pleaded not to refuse the actual test but only to take a sample through the nostril.

“It gives me pain and states of fear,” he reasoned.

The district court decided the matter in about half an hour. No witnesses were heard at the hearing and no written evidence was discussed. According to the district court, it is common ground that the man did not consent to the test and did not have the certificate required to avoid the test.

The man was fined 15 days. They accrue a total of EUR 345 in income.

Prosecutors According to HS, in at least three future proceedings, those who refused the test will be fined 15 or 16 days.

The total amount of daily fines to be paid would be approximately EUR 450 with a net monthly income of EUR 2,000, approximately EUR 700 with a net income of EUR 3,000 and almost EUR 1,000 with a net income of EUR 4,000.