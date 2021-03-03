Coronavirus Israeli recipe for record-breaking vaccination: Pay more for vaccines than others, take vaccinators to Ikea, offer beer to those vaccinated

The vaccination wagon at the gates of Jerusalem’s Old City is visited mainly by Muslims after Friday’s prayers, but residents of the Palestinian territories are not covered by Israel’s vaccination program.

Jerusalem

“Over here it was easy to come after the Friday prayer ”, Sabri Mousa says.

Mousa, 71, has just stepped out of the vaccination wagon where she received her first injection of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

“I immediately got a new time via text message for the next vaccination in three weeks.”