No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus Israeli recipe for record-breaking vaccination: Pay more for vaccines than others, take vaccinators to Ikea, offer beer to those vaccinated

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 3, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The vaccination wagon at the gates of Jerusalem’s Old City is visited mainly by Muslims after Friday’s prayers, but residents of the Palestinian territories are not covered by Israel’s vaccination program.

Jerusalem

“Over here it was easy to come after the Friday prayer ”, Sabri Mousa says.

Mousa, 71, has just stepped out of the vaccination wagon where she received her first injection of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

“I immediately got a new time via text message for the next vaccination in three weeks.”

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.