The Israeli Ministry of Health will add Argentina to the list of seven risk countries, who will be prohibited from flying without an approval from the Exceptions Committee. If the morbidity (proportion of people who fall ill in a given time) from coronavirus is not reduced in Argentina, the country will be added to that list on May 17.

As reported by the AJN news agency, the Ministry said that unless morbidity rates improve, travel to Argentina would be prohibited. without special permission.

From Israel, they take into account that daily deaths in Argentina exceeded 660, while hospital occupancy rates stood at 90 percent, notes AJN.

Something similar to what is happening now in Israel, happened in mid-April with Germany, when the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating and managing the official strategy against the coronavirus in that European country, announced that Argentina “considers itself an area of high incidence”.

The agency uses this description to discriminate “areas with a particularly high risk of infection due to a particularly high incidence of spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus ”.

Israel’s list of dangerous countries currently includes Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico, and Turkey. All returnees from these countries, including those who recover and those who are vaccinated, must go into isolation.

Furthermore, the Israeli Ministry of Health does not recommend traveling to the following regions and countries: India, Seychelles, Georgia, Moldova, Maldives, Philippines, France, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Russia and Thailand, in light of the current disease situation in these countries.

In this context, the Israeli health portfolio recommends avoiding overseas trips that are not essential at this time.

LGP