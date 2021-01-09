Coronavirus Israel vaccinated a tenth of its population in ten days: How is that possible?

Vaccine suppliers were enticed into stores with money and promises of quick results.

Coronary immunizations swing Israel is in a class of its own. The UAE and Bahrain are currently the fastest to vaccinate their populations, but they are also far from Israel in their pace of vaccination.

The data is based on Ourworldindata site data. Researchers at Oxford University are responsible for the scientific content of the site.

The largest vaccinations to date have been shared between the large populations of the United States and China. By the fifth day of January, the United States had distributed 4.84 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Ourworldindata. By the end of December, China had distributed 4.5 million doses of vaccine.

Third in world statistics is Israel. With a population of just over nine million, the country has already distributed about 1.37 million doses of vaccine. That means about 15 percent of the entire Israeli population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Israel began vaccinating its citizens on December 20th. By the turn of the year, more than ten percent of Israelis had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Currently, Israel has a vaccination rate of about 150,000 people a day, and the country hopes to vaccinate half of its population by March.

Israel has not stated how much it has purchased the Pfizer and Biontech vaccines or how much it has paid for them. However, the country is estimated to have paid significantly more for vaccines than many other countries.

According to an anonymous official interviewed by Reuters, Israel has paid “about twice the amount, or about $ 30 (about $ 25) per serving”.

From other sources according to Israel would have paid up to $ 62 (about 51 euros) per serving.

For comparison: Belgian Minister for the Budget Eva de Bleeker shared apparently accidentally in December tweet, according to which the European Union pays $ 14.76 (approximately € 12) per dose for the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine.

The price of the modern vaccine is coming to $ 18, or just under 15 euros. The United States pays $ 19.5 for a single dose of vaccine, or less than $ 16.

Government has thus calculated that the money is worth spending.

“With an awesome hand and outstretched arm!” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed the Old Testament, citing the Old Testament, in December, wrapping its sleeves and taking Israel’s first coronary vaccine. “A small spike for man but a big step for public health.”

Netanyahu rolled up his sleeve not only to set an example for the people but also to prepare as spectacularly as possible for the March parliamentary elections.

Money in addition, the momentum has been boosted by efficient distribution in a small and densely populated country. Israel has immediately distributed the frozen vaccines in hundred-dose cold boxes and rushed them to vaccination points across the country.

Israel signed supply contracts early and promised a high price for the vaccines. At the same time, it promised vaccine developers that results on vaccine efficacy and impact will come quickly. That is, the Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein according to both parties benefited.

“There were fears that once the vaccine was developed, companies wouldn’t even glance at a country the size of Israel,” Edelstein told Reuters. “In practice, we told Pfizer and Moderna and others that if we are the first countries to start vaccinating, they will get results quickly.”

Tampere Director of the University Vaccine Research Center Mika Rämet evaluates last week to HSthat Israel has made the right decisions at the right time.

“They’ve also made the acquisition alone, which can speed it up [rokotusvauhtia]”Rämet estimates.

In addition, the Israeli health care system is modern and efficient.

Every Israeli must belong to one of the country’s four health care organizations. They have accurate, electronic patient records, and the country maintains a national vaccine registry. The rapid availability of health information has contributed to making Israel an attractive destination for companies developing coronavirus vaccines.

Accurate because of the patient data, the groups to be vaccinated are also easy and quick to identify and delimit, says the head of the Clalit healthcare organization Ran Balicer To Reuters.

Jerusalem Postin according to the four systems provides Israel with an effective way to distribute vaccines across the country. Healthcare organizations compete for who can provide the vaccine the fastest and easiest.

For example, Maccabi Health Sevice, one of four health care providers, advertises its drive-in vaccine outlets. They do not even need to unfasten their seat belts to get the vaccine.

Clalit in turn, says that vaccination time can be booked from that website or application.