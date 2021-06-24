JERUSALEM. With the new cases of Covid-19 that for the third consecutive day have exceeded 100, and a city (Binyamina, near Haifa) returned to the red zone, the Israeli Ministry of Health has announced that it will most likely recommend reintroducing the obligation indoor masks, starting on Sunday.

Sharon Alroy-Preis, the director of the department, spoke about it with the Israeli media, according to which the measure will start after a week of daily cases exceeding 100, a sad goal that should be reached on Sunday. “We have always been ready for this – he declared – we have always said that the pandemic was not behind us, we continue to monitor, close the borders and do everything possible to return to normal”.

Alroy-Preis, however, stressed that the ministry can issue recommendations, but the government will then decide. The resurgence of infections, as in other parts of the world, is due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, also called “Indian”. With 122 active cases this morning, Benyamina has meanwhile become the first red zone in Israel in months. The country was among the first to have returned to semi-normality thanks to a massive and rapid vaccination campaign.