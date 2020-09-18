Israel, which had resisted the first wave of Covid-19 rather well at decided to reconfine from Friday September 18. “By closing its borders at the beginning of March and imposing very strict confinement, Israel had held up very well, but the deconfinement undoubtedly came too soon.”, Analysis Dominique Derda, journalist France Televisions in duplex of Jerusalem (Israel).



In the process, the Israelis relaxed their efforts and, Friday, September 18, “there are four times more people infected with the coronavirus than in France and twice as many patients in intensive care units”, Details the journalist. The Israeli government to impose this new lockdown because “we are on the eve of the Jewish New Year and several major important religious holidays”. Traditionally, the Israelis meet on this occasion for large family meals.