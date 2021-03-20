Coronavirus Israel is at the forefront of world coroner vaccine statistics, but the island nation of Seychelles – First in the world to achieve herd immunity largely thanks to donated vaccines

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has praised in interviews that a herd state will achieve herd immunity this month – or next year at the latest.

About coronary vaccination programs speaking into the spotlight, Israel has risen to the brink of vaccinating half of its population before many other countries even got off to a proper start.

However, in the light of the statistics, the relatively best vaccination rate is in the small island nation of Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. It has already vaccinated more than 60 percent of its population. However, only about 100,000 people live in the Seychelles.

President of the Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan has praised in interviews that herd immunity will be achieved in the island nation as early as this month – or next year at the latest. That’s when more than 70 percent of the population has been vaccinated, he told the news agency APto.

Why just Seychelles has been grabbed for its size by the large number of vaccines?

The small state took action early, but it has also received help from bigger gamblers.

The UAE donated 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine developed by China to Seychelles and another 50,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine made in India to India, AP says. In addition, Russia has promised Seychelles a batch of Sputnik vaccines and Korona aid for $ 500,000.

All donor countries have close economic ties with the Seychelles.

Chinese and Seychelles Foreign Ministers Wang Yi (left) and Sylvestre Radegonde greeted in the coronation style in the island nation’s capital, Victoria, in January.­

Island state known as a paradise for tourists alike on white sand beaches as well as for tax evading businesses. European Union decided last year to add Seychelles to the blacklist of tax havens along with the Cayman Islands, Panama and Palau.

In addition, the Seychelles economy is dependent on tourism to the extent that some of those working in tourism were among the first to be vaccinated in January, i.e. in the same group as health workers and the president.

Russian Ambassador of Seychelles Artyom Kozhin explained the vaccine donation by saying that Russian companies want to make Seychelles a crown-free country so that Russian businessmen and tourists can return.

“Russian tourists have missed the Seychelles for a year, so they would love to come back here to have fun. I believe it would help the local economy significantly. The Russians are very generous, as you know, ”Kozhin commented during his visit to the Presidential Palace Seychelles News Agency by.

“Seychelles is also very popular with Russian investors. We’ve invested a lot in the hotel industry and fishing, and more are coming, ”Kozhin hinted.

The UAE also has a lot of investment in the Seychelles. In addition to the economy, the relationship between India and the Seychelles is intensified by the large minority of people with an Indian background in the island nation, writes AP.