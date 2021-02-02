Coronavirus Israel has already vaccinated a third of its citizens: The Rivakka program appears to have reduced infections and serious illnesses

January was still the darkest month during the pandemic in Israel.

2.2. 12:43

In Israel there are positive indications that a vaccination program against the coronavirus reduces infections and morbidity in those over 60 years of age. About it reported, among other things British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The reduction in the number of infections seems to be specific to older people and those areas where Israel’s vaccination program is most advanced. This suggests that the explanation is precisely the vaccination program and not just the strict restrictive measures.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, 531 coronary infections were diagnosed among 750,000 people over the age of 60 who received two doses of the vaccine. Among those infected, fewer people became seriously ill and only 38 were hospitalized.

Before the vaccinations began to work, about 7,000 infections had been diagnosed, of which just under 700 had resulted in moderate to severe illness and 307 deaths.

According to the ministry, infections and morbidity began to decrease two weeks after vaccinations.

In Israel launched an extensive vaccination program on December 17 with Pfizer vaccine.

In Israel, a second dose of the vaccine has been given three weeks after the first injection. The vaccine is expected to start protecting against infection about two weeks after the first dose.

Israel, with a population of nine million, is considered a pioneer in implementing its people’s vaccination program. According to the ministry, more than three million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine and about 1.8 million people have already received two doses, says online magazine The Times of Israel.

Infection situation is still gloomy. In January, 1,433 people died of coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease in Israel.

It has been a gloomy month so far, with January deaths accounting for about 30 percent of all corona deaths to date. By Monday, a total of 4,796 had died of coronavirus in Israel.

The number of infections remained high, with more than five thousand new infections diagnosed on Sunday. On Monday, more than eight thousand infections were reported. This is despite the fact that Israel has imposed strict restrictions to stop the infections.

At the same time at a time when the vaccination program provided by Israel to its citizens is progressing rapidly, human rights organizations have criticized the failure to do the same in the Occupied and Israeli Palestinian Territories in the West Bank and Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health is waiting for Russian vaccines.

Under international humanitarian law, the occupying power is responsible for the health care of people living under occupation.