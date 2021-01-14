In Israel, two million people have already received their first injection, or 20% of the population. The study conducted by the Israeli Ministry of Health confirms the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine. After two weeks, the number of infections dropped by about 50% in those who received the first dose.

A reassuring figure, but which shows that a dose is not enough. It will take two for the vaccine to be effective. This is why the Israeli authorities, who had thought of postponing the second injection in order to offer minimum protection as quickly and as possible to the greatest number, ended up giving it up. The second injection will take place after three weeks, and not later. Israel is leading the vaccination race, but the war against Covid-19 is far from won. The campaign is not expected to have a visible effect until early spring.

The JT

