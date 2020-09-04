The Jewish state on Wednesday recorded more than 3,000 infections, the highest number in a single day.

Faced with the explosion in the number of cases of coronavirus, the Israeli authorities announced, Thursday, September 3 in the evening, the confinement of 30 localities from Monday. “We have decided (…) to act immediately to block the increase in morbidity”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a short video, calling the progress “dramatic”.

The Jewish state on Wednesday recorded more than 3,000 infections, the highest number in a single day. According to data collected by AFP, Israel is the 6th country in the world with the most cases of the novel coronavirus per capita in the past two weeks.

To fight against the spread of the virus, the authorities adopted Sunday a plan dividing the localities of the country into four categories according to their rate of infection (“red”, “orange”, “yellow” and “green”). “We have made the decision to confine the red cities from which the infection is spreading”, said the Prime Minister. The detailed list of localities and restrictive measures must be communicated on Sunday.

From Monday, travel in these 30 “red” localities will be limited and non-essential shops closed, said the new national coordinator of the fight against Covid-19, Professor Ronni Gamzu, presenting his plan called “Ramzor “(” traffic light “, in French), during a press conference. Classes will also be suspended in educational institutions in these sectors, he said.

A dozen “red” localities will also be subject to a night-time curfew in order to prevent ceremonies such as weddings, a measure aimed in particular at preventing large gatherings of ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab minorities in Israel who put in danger, according to him, the whole population.

Israeli Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, also leader of the ultra-Orthodox “United Torah Judaism” party, lambasted the decision. “Imposing confinement at this stage is part of a plan (…) aimed at leading us towards general confinement (…) and the closing of synagogues” during Jewish holidays, “which we will not allow under any circumstances”, did he declare.

The office of the Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, told him that a hundred soldiers would lend a hand to the police in the “red” localities to enforce the confinement. Likewise, 7,000 reservists will be mobilized to help fight the spread of the virus in the country, the office said.

Israel currently has 123,903 cases of Covid-19, including 985 deaths, for a population of nine million, one of the highest infection rates in the world. However, the death rate from the epidemic in the Jewish state remains lower than that of many countries in Europe and the Americas.