Coronavirus | Israel and Spain require foreigners arriving from China to undergo a corona test

of Spain and Israeli officials on Friday announced travel restrictions for people from China.

Spanish Minister of Health Carolina Darias said that Spain requires those arriving from China to have a negative corona test or a full series of vaccinations.

In Israel, on the other hand, foreign travelers arriving from China are subjected to corona tests. Minister of Health Aryeh Derin according to Israel also demands that foreign airlines accept only those foreign passengers who have received a negative corona test result for their flights from China to Israel.

Britain and France, on the other hand, require passengers from China to have a negative coronavirus test. In the case of France, the requirement is that a test less than 48 hours old has been taken before the trip. Air passengers must also wear a mask on their flights.

In Britain, the Prime Minister Rishi Sun too the administration’s conflicting messages about the tests turned on the side of the test requirement on Friday.

However, matters concerning travel are an area that each country administers itself, so the decision of Sunak’s administration in Britain only applies to England. of The Guardian according to all flights from China, on the other hand, land in England.

Germany, on the other hand, does not intend to start regular corona testing of those arriving from China, but wants a system to be established at European airports to monitor different virus variants. This way, potential new variants can be reacted to quickly, said the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach.

Already in the past, Italy and the United States have announced new restrictions for travelers from China after corona infections increased dramatically after China lifted its strict corona restrictions.