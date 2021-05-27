The differences on one side and the other of General Paz they are not just politics. And although sometimes people claim to think about the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) As a unit, it seems to be only a discursive question when the focus is placed on the vaccination campaign, which is carried out with one methodology in the Province and with a different one in the City. Thus, while the Capital is vaccinating people over 50 with risk factors (in addition to teachers, non-teachers and security forces personnel), and in the Province they affirm that next week it will be the turn of those between 18 and 40 with comorbidities, a question arises: Is vaccination in the Province progressing faster than in the City?

The lag between one district and another has occurred since January, when the immunization. It happened with the turn of the elderly, since in the City they started only with +80 and in the Province they vaccinated from 60 and up. There were also distortions with the teachers and members of the security forces, that in the Province they began to be immunized around the age of +60 and in the City they had to wait, except for a small group of personnel from primary and initial schools, until stage 4 of the stipulated plan.

Although both districts follow the criteria imposed by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, strategies make times different.

The Buenos Aires government made the decision to open the stages once the previous one ends. While that of the Province applies doses simultaneously to different groups.

They also influence vaccine allocation mechanisms. By decision of the national government, they are delivered based on the number of inhabitants of each district. TO the City has 7%. And to the Province 39%.

The City of Buenos Aires enables vaccination stages as it complies with the above. Photo: Juano Tesone

A few months ago, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health made a proposal regarding the need to modify that mechanism. The argument was that the City has, by its density, greater concentration of older adults and health personnel.

In this way, the 195,000 people vaccinated as health personnel in the City represent 16.25% of the target population considered risky. In the Province, the 421,360 registered as health personnel are 8.7% of the 4,839,957 registered as priority population.

Based on these differences, and to ensure the continuity of the vaccination plan, the City was assigned more doses at different times. According to the national monitor, the Capital actually received 8.4% of the total.

Vaccination against Covid in Tecnópolis. The Province of Buenos Aires vaccinates people of different stages simultaneously. Photo: Andrés D’Elía.

But the effectiveness it also varies. According to official data, in Buenos Aires territory 88.91% of the vaccination was completed among those over 60 years of age. Among those aged 50 to 59 with risk factors, those immunized with at least one dose are 67.38% of the target population. In addition, 50.88% of the teaching and non-teaching staff, and 34.8% of the security personnel, have already received their dose. The Province vaccinated 69% of those registered as target population. And to 19.06% of its inhabitants.

For its part, the City shows a 97.8% advancement in those over 60 to 69, 99.9% in the range from 70 to 79, the same rate among those from 80 to 89 and 84% among those who exceed 90. According to official data, 66% of 1,200,000 people of the target population was vaccinated. It represents 27.77% of the total of Buenos Aires residents.

