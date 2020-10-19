Coronavirus Is Uusimaa entering the most severe stage of the epidemic? Hus’s chief doctor hopes that new restriction decisions will not be made too quickly

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District has estimated that they are still in the process of accelerating the coronavirus epidemic. However, some of the criteria for a more severe spread are already met. In terms of incidence, ie the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants, this limit has been exceeded in the Hus area.

Uusimaa clearly meets some of the five criteria for the most severe coronavirus epidemic, ie the stage of spread, but is still classified as an accelerating stage of the epidemic.

At least two of the five criteria are met in Uusimaa: it is not possible to determine half of the sources of infections and the incidence rate also exceeds the limit of the spreading stage. The third criterion is also close to being met, as the proportion of positive test results is at the border of the spread phase, in almost 2% of all test results.

The incidence has been in the order of several weeks of spread. In the acceleration phase, the incidence would be less than 25 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks, but in weeks 40–41, for example, it was as high as 76.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Uusimaa.

At present, only the Vaasa Hospital District is in the spread phase in Finland. Why not Uusimaa?

“It is clear that purely looking at the incidence rate, we would be in Uusimaa already in the spread of the epidemic. But there are other criteria and instead of one limit value, the overall situation is considered, ”says the Chief Administrative Officer of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Teppo Heikkilä.

Heikkilä is currently replacing Hus’s Chief Medical Officer Markku Mäkijärve.

Acceleration and the spread phase are the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health published in early September the tools of the action plan to outline the evolution of the epidemic and facilitate the choice of the right means of containment. The first stage is the baseline, which reflected the situation in the summer.

As the number of infections increases, the next turn is the acceleration phase and limitations. After that, it is the turn of the spread, where restrictive measures become stricter and stopping the disease becomes even more difficult.

Spreading phase two of the criteria are not met in Uusimaa: the daily number of infections and the sharp increase in the need for medical care.

“In the spring, we had to close operating theaters in order to increase power department capacity. With the current [korona]the number of patients is not yet in the same situation, ”says Heikkilä.

“But the situation can change quickly,” he adds.

If the disease spreads to older age groups, the need for treatment will increase.

According to Heikkilä, a total of about 20 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care and bed wards of Hus due to coronavirus disease. According to him, a sharp increase in the need for medical care, such as the criteria of the spread stage, could mean, for example, doubling the number of patients per week.

In the acceleration and propagation phases, decisions are made that have an impact on people’s daily lives and economies. As long as we are in the acceleration phase, everyday life and hobbies are not bound by restrictions as strict as in the spread phase.

Husin chief physician of infectious diseases Asko Järvinen sees no point in staring at the names of the mere stages of an epidemic and predicting where we will ever move.

“In my worldview, it doesn’t matter much in what terms the situation is called. It’s about slipping. And in addition, we have already implemented most of the dissemination phase recommendations and restriction measures in Uusimaa, with the exception of strong restrictions on gatherings, ”says Järvinen.

The government does not decide at what stage in which area to go and what should be restricted. Decisions are made in the regions.

According to Chief Administrative Officer Heikkilä, Hus does not make decisions, but leads the Uusimaa Regional Coordination Group, where matters are outlined together with the municipalities, the Regional State Administrative Agency, the Uusimaa Center for Life and the Department of Health and Welfare. The decision-making power lies with the regional government agency and the municipalities. In addition, a separate Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group was established in Helsinki.

The group meets every Thursday and announces its new common policies at a press conference. Could it be that next Thursday the group reports that Uusimaa has entered an epidemic phase?

“It will certainly be discussed, but I will not comment on what the policy will be like,” Heikkilä says.

New the daily number of infections shows some signs of leveling off in Uusimaa in recent days, although Järvinen and Heikkilä are very careful to predict anything based on it.

In Helsinki, the number of infections is usually highest every day, but the reading has remained between 53 and 72 new infections in the last seven days. According to Heikkilä, it is also of interest to the Uusimaa coordination group.

“We’ve been following with interest whether it’s really about stabilizing the situation or whether we’re just seeing random fluctuations. We can’t say anything for sure yet, ”says Heikkilä.

Järvinen says he is cautiously hopeful.

“On the other hand, last week was awkward, it was autumn break and we don’t know how many infections have gone undetected.”

Järvinen hopes that no new restriction decisions will be taken too soon, as he says that the restriction and recommendation measures will be reflected in the infection figures in two weeks at the earliest.

“Too tight tracking of numbers also carries risks. If restrictions are made too cunningly, it will have social and economic consequences. In Denmark, the epidemic was leveled off, but it took a month for the restrictions to be imposed. ”

Therefore, Järvinen would expect a little bit of the impact of the actions taken so far.

“When the situation isn’t getting out of hand, you might be wondering if you should wait a moment.”

“We probably won’t get this situation off, we’re going over the day and maybe close to Midsummer. You have to react in time enough, but don’t shoot right from the first flash. ”