Corsica has been placed in the red zone, “an active circulation zone for the coronavirus” since Saturday, September 5. Blame it on a rebound in the Covid-19 epidemic, especially in Corse-du-Sud: as of September 6, there are 781 patients tested positive on the island since July 1 (560 in Corse-du-Sud; 221 in Haute-Corse), including 340 recorded in the last week.

If the number of hospitalizations remains relatively low – fourteen patients in total on September 6, 10 at the Bastia hospital center (including 2 in intensive care) and 4 patients in SSR (follow-up and rehabilitation care) in Ajaccio – for many islanders , the people responsible for this increase in positive cases are all found: tourists.

In cafes, at the supermarket, at work, or even – and especially – on social networks, opinions are often unanimous: if Covid-19 contamination is on the rise on the island, it is by the fault of passing visitors, disrespectful of barrier gestures and social distancing measures.

” It was enough to go hang out a bit in the huts this summer. During the day, the masks, the distancing, the washing of the hands, me, I did not see many well »Growls this Ajaccian who works in the restaurant business.

Comments linking the rebound of the epidemic in Corsica and the arrival of tourists on the island are numerous on social networks.

More tests … but above all a lot more positive cases

Thus, from July 1 to August 1, 33 coronavirus positive patients were detected on the island (out of 8,621 PCR tests carried out, i.e. a positivity rate over the month of 0.38%).

From August 1 to September 1, there are 458 (out of 16,146 PCR tests performed, i.e. a positive rate of 2.83%).

If the number of tests carried out has therefore almost doubled in thirty days (+ 87%), positive cases have been multiplied by almost 14 (+1.287, 88%). On July 8, the incidence rate, that is to say the number of cases recorded per 100,000 inhabitants, was 1.2 in Corse-du-Sud and 1.1 in Haute-Corse. On August 24, there were 24 in Corse-du-Sud and 13 in Haute-Corse.

At the latest data for August 31, it is now 76 in Corse-du-Sud, and 53 in Haute-Corse. Rates explaining the island’s passage into the red zone.

A “ mixing of populations »Favorable to the circulation of the virus

For Marie-Hélène Lecenne, director of the Corsican Regional Health Agency, “ Undeniably, it is mobility that created the conditions for the virus to circulate again. “In June, she recalls,” we hardly had any more cases “.

What to suppose, indeed, that this resumption of active circulation of the virus is largely due to “ mixing of populations “.

A brew ” both from the mainland or elsewhere towards the island, and with Corsicans who took vacations or made professional stays on the continent.“

” This explanation is valid in many territories on the continent, it is not specific to Corsica. », She specifies.

We should not think that the departure of tourists creates conditions for a decrease in the circulation of the virus, on the contrary. Marie-Hélène Lecenne, director of the ARS

With the end of the summer tourist season, do we no longer have to worry about it?

No, insists Marie-Hélène Lecenne. The virus being very present on the island, ” this concerns everyone, resident and non-resident. We should not think that the departure of tourists creates conditions for a decrease in the circulation of the virus, on the contrary. “

Corsicans no less vectors of the virus than tourists

Especially since tourists were not the only ones, this summer, to take liberties with the security measures.

“ I have taken advantage of the past few weeks to go out, relax a bit with friends for the holidays, especially after confinement, admits Yann *, native of Corse-du-Sud. At the start of the evening, you may be a little careful, you check people with your elbow, but after a drink, two drinks, basta, the coronavirus we don’t think about it, and it’s the same for everyone. world, Corsica or not Corsica.“



In bars, restaurants and straw huts, the social distancing meter and barrier measures have not always been applied.

“ I know that we like to put everything on the backs of tourists, but when I see people on the networks saying that without them, no one would be sick… It’s the same people who come to drink with us in the evening without masks and company »He continues.

The young man admits it: he has no particular fear of ” nab ” the virus. ” AT my age, my chances of being really sick are almost zero. At worst, it will be a flu. A position shared by a large number of his friends, he assures us.

The proportion of young positive cases on the rise

” Among the positive cases, in recent weeks, there have been more young positive cases but asymptomatic, that is to say who did not present the symptoms »Specifies Marie-Hélène Lecenne.

An observation shared throughout France: thus, according to Public Health France data, in the week of August 20, 726,235 people were tested for Covid-19. 26,890 cases were positive.

A figure up 57% compared to the previous point, and up in all age groups, the 15-44 years in the lead: + 67%.

Almost half of these positive cases in question were asymptomatic (49%). And among these asymptomatic cases, the vast majority: young people aged 15 to 29.

The population really needs to realize that barrier measures are the bulwark against the coronavirus and defense for the elderly or vulnerable. Marie Hélène Lecenne, director of the ARS

The problem therefore does not arise so much for young people under 30, but for their relatives whom they could then infect. Because if a positive case is asymptomatic, it is nonetheless contagious.

Marie-Hélène Lecenne: “Mobility created the conditions for the virus to circulate again”

” The population really needs to realize that barrier measures are the bulwark against the coronavirus and defense for the elderly or vulnerable, who if they were infected would possibly need hospitalization. And this is where we enter into a logic that is extremely difficult to manage »Warns the director of the ARS.

” We can live normally with the virus, but by respecting the barrier measures to prevent its circulation. It is perhaps this message that could not be heard at the beginning of the summer, because we needed to forget the previous period, and there was undoubtedly a certain relaxation. It is important now to recover. “

* the first name has been changed