Coronavirus Is there a risk of less than 15 minutes of exposure? The “coronary arm” has some stern, says the expert, explaining how the duration of exposure affects infections

As a rule, the coronavirus does not infect in encounters of less than 15 minutes, but the mask should always be included in case of congestion, says the expert.

Face mask recommendations has been quietly expanded over the last couple of weeks. The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) emphasizes the need for mask use, especially in areas where the coronavirus epidemic is accelerating.

For example, the mask recommendation is valid in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, in addition to public transport, in high schools and universities, shops and shopping malls, as well as at public events, where close contacts cannot always be avoided.

On Wednesday, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group recommended the use of face masks widely for all workplaces. Mayor Jan Vapaavuori according to masks, it would be advisable to use especially in situations where people meet more widely, such as break rooms and meetings.

Others like mask on his face all the time even when walking outdoors, some only in public indoor areas covered by the recommendation.

How can a coronavirus exposure occur during a short visit to a bus, shop, kiosk door, or gym checkout?

Is there any stern in the coronary arm – that is, the notion that 15 minutes of exposure would be a risk limit for virus transmission? The user of the corona flasher will also be notified of his or her possible exposure in a situation where he or she has been at a distance of about two meters from the patient for about 15 minutes.

Chief physician responsible for infectious diseases at Turku University Hospital Esa Rintalan exposure below 15 minutes poses a very low risk of infection. Rintala closely monitors the coronavirus situation and the prevention of its spread in the hospital district of Southwest Finland.

“There is still THL’s recommendation and even international practice that if the exposure situation or contact falls below the 15-minute limit, the risk of getting a coronavirus infection is low,” says Rintala.

However, even in a shorter time, one can be exposed to droplets through splashes. Then even a quick encounter can be a risk.

“ It is safer to favor face masks in all public spaces where safety clearances cannot be observed at all times.

THL shares exposure situations in addition to close contact and other contacts. Close contact means encountering, for example, in team sports where there is a clear drop exposure.

“If the exposure lasts less than 15 minutes and there is no corresponding drop exposure, the risk of infection is low. In other words, if you think about a trade where people pass each other in a second, there will be no significant exposure in that situation, ”Rintala describes.

“However, few now have time to trade in less than 15 minutes and especially to queue in full compliance with safety margins,” he says.

Therefore, according to Rintala, it is safer to favor face masks in all public spaces where safety clearances cannot be observed at all times. Adherence to safety distances, for example in a shop, often also depends on other people who, for example, happen to stand behind in the cash register queue.

“ The infection usually requires either touching or sitting opposite each other for more than 15 minutes.

The most important places to protect his face with a mask are, according to him, public transport, where congestion can arise unexpectedly, and safety distances can then not be observed.

However, according to Rintala, the coronavirus does not spread from person to person in an instant. The infection usually requires touching or sitting opposite each other for more than 15 minutes, for example at a restaurant table. On the other hand, the virus can also infect itself from surfaces by rubbing its eyes, nose, or mouth after touching a spot with viral droplets.

“Of course, you can use your own judgment, but yes, it is always good to have a mask in your bag when shopping indoors. It can then be used from there if there is congestion, ”says Rintala.

“ Rintala recommends carrying a small hand bottle with you, which you can use to clean your hands if you have to correct the position of your face mask.

According to Rintala it would also be important that people do not touch and pinch their face mask unnecessarily, as viruses can remain on the outer surface of the mask as aerosol droplets in congested situations.

He therefore recommends that you carry a small hand bottle with you, which you can use to clean your hands if you have to touch and correct the position of your face mask.

“A disposable face mask can then be thrown in the trash or a cloth face mask for washing or in a bag when you get home. So that the mask does not lie unprotected on the tables, ”says Rintala.