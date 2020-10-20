Europe is facing the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic. China, meanwhile, is doing quite well. “The last recorded cases were in Qingdao at the beginning of October. By then, 13 cases had been detected. In response, 9 million residents had been tested within a week, which is unimaginable in France “, explains Claire Giroud, journalist from France Televisions, on the set of the 23 Hours of franceinfo newspaper, Monday, October 19.

“Life resumes its course. The mask is not mandatory, there is no confinement, no curfew, but only a QR code on the phone to massively control the population in case of doubt. The queues to get tested are stretching and this is how the virus is contained “, adds the journalist.