Thursday, January 20, 2022
Coronavirus Is the debate on the need for restrictions continuing? THL and STM report on the corona situation, HS shows live starting at 10 a.m.

January 20, 2022
In particular, there has been a debate this week about how strict restrictions are needed to curb the epidemic.

Social- and the Ministry of Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will hold their weekly progress reports on the coronavirus situation on Thursday.

HS shows the opportunity starting at 10 a.m. live in this story.

In particular, there has been a debate this week about how strict restrictions are needed to curb the epidemic. The government has outlined that current restrictions must be extended until mid-February.

In THL’s view, large-scale restrictive measures “are likely to bring little benefit”.

“We don’t think the restrictions should be lifted here and now as a matter of urgency. But there is no particular reason to go in a tighter Lockdown direction either. I understand that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been considering whether the restrictions should be further increased, ”said THL’s CEO. Markku Tervahauta To HS on Wednesday.

The event is expected to provide the latest information on the epidemic situation, such as the workload of hospitals.

A leading expert is involved in the situation review Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki and Strategy Director Pasi Pohjola STM and Chief Physician Otto Helve From THL.

